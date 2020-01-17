2020 St. Patrick’s Festival Calendar
Here is a preliminary list of events for this year’s St. Patrick’s Festival slated to run from March 6 to 18, 2020. It will be updated when the official calendar is released and other community events are received.
Send us your event with time, cost, location to discovermni@trulycaribbean.net
Friday, March 6, 2020
- Official Opening of St. Patrick’s Festival, Salem
Saturday, March 7, 2020
- National Awards, Cultural Centre
- Fully Loaded
Sunday, March 8, 2020
- 9:15AM – Mass at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Lookout
- MNT Presents Jr. Calypso Show??
Monday, March 9, 2020
- Matrixx Dancers presents Unveil
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
- 3×3 Basketball, Sports Centre – Little Bay
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
- Girls Invasion
- Sound Clash, Good Life Night Club
- Leprechaun’s Revenge by Hypnotik
Friday, March 13, 2020
- Montserrat National Trust Flower Show, Salem
- 8PM – 2PM – Olde School Ball to Benefit Meals on Wheels at Vue Pointe Hotel ☘️Only $50EC
- All-White Affair (Shoe Game Edition)
Saturday, March 14, 2020
- Cultural Explosion, Marine Village
- Rootz & Tingz
- Seafood Fest
- Wet Dreams
- Gold Rush
Sunday, March 15, 2020
- iDiva Leprechaun’s Dust
- Emerald City Fest feat Jah Cure and other artists
Monday, March 16, 2020
- Boozey Brunch Day Fete
- Stratify (Dancehall and Soca Artists)
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (National Holiday)
- Chatterbox Jouvert
- Freedom Run & Walk
- Slave Feast
- Closing of SPF
- Squad First Cool Down Fete