2020 St. Patrick’s Festival Calendar

Here is a preliminary list of events for this year’s St. Patrick’s Festival slated to run from March 6 to 18, 2020. It will be updated when the official calendar is released and other community events are received.

Send us your event with time, cost, location to discovermni@trulycaribbean.net

Friday, March 6, 2020

  • Official Opening of St. Patrick’s Festival, Salem

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • National Awards, Cultural Centre
  • Fully Loaded

Sunday, March 8, 2020

  • 9:15AM – Mass at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Lookout
  • MNT Presents Jr. Calypso Show??

Monday, March 9, 2020

  • Matrixx Dancers presents Unveil

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

  • 3×3 Basketball, Sports Centre – Little Bay

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • Girls Invasion
  • Sound Clash, Good Life Night Club

Thursday, March 12, 2020

  • Leprechaun’s Revenge by Hypnotik

Friday, March 13, 2020

  • Montserrat National Trust Flower Show, Salem
  • 8PM – 2PM – Olde School Ball to Benefit Meals on Wheels at Vue Pointe Hotel ☘️Only $50EC
  • All-White Affair (Shoe Game Edition)

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • Cultural Explosion, Marine Village
  • Rootz & Tingz
  • Seafood Fest
  • Wet Dreams
  • Gold Rush

Sunday, March 15, 2020

  • iDiva Leprechaun’s Dust
  • Emerald City Fest feat Jah Cure and other artists

Monday, March 16, 2020

  • Boozey Brunch Day Fete
  • Stratify (Dancehall and Soca Artists)

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (National Holiday)

  • Chatterbox Jouvert
  • Freedom Run & Walk
  • Slave Feast
  • Closing of SPF
  • Squad First Cool Down Fete

