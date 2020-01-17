2020 St. Patrick’s Festival Calendar

Here is a preliminary list of events for this year’s St. Patrick’s Festival slated to run from March 6 to 18, 2020. It will be updated when the official calendar is released and other community events are received.

Send us your event with time, cost, location to discovermni@trulycaribbean.net

Friday, March 6, 2020

Official Opening of St. Patrick’s Festival, Salem

Saturday, March 7, 2020

National Awards, Cultural Centre

Fully Loaded

Sunday, March 8, 2020

9:15AM – Mass at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Lookout

MNT Presents Jr. Calypso Show??

Monday, March 9, 2020

Matrixx Dancers presents Unveil

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

3×3 Basketball, Sports Centre – Little Bay

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Girls Invasion

Sound Clash, Good Life Night Club

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Leprechaun’s Revenge by Hypnotik

Friday, March 13, 2020

Montserrat National Trust Flower Show, Salem

8PM – 2PM – Olde School Ball to Benefit Meals on Wheels at Vue Pointe Hotel ☘️ Only $50EC

Only $50EC All-White Affair (Shoe Game Edition)

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Cultural Explosion, Marine Village

Rootz & Tingz

Seafood Fest

Wet Dreams

Gold Rush

Sunday, March 15, 2020

iDiva Leprechaun’s Dust

Emerald City Fest feat Jah Cure and other artists

Monday, March 16, 2020

Boozey Brunch Day Fete

Stratify (Dancehall and Soca Artists)

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (National Holiday)



Chatterbox Jouvert

Freedom Run & Walk

Slave Feast

Closing of SPF

Squad First Cool Down Fete