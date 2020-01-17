2020 St. Patrick’s Festival Calendar

Here is the official list of events for this year’s St. Patrick’s Festival slated to run from March 6 to 18, 2020.

Use our hashtag #664greenweek on FB, IG and Twitter and we will reshare your content.

Send us your event or corrections to discovermni@trulycaribbean.net.

Friday, March 6, 2020

10am – 4 pm – Mountain a Glow Exhibition, National Museum, Little Bay

6PM – St. Patrick’s Day Torch Lighting Ceremony

Silk Cotton Tree, Cudjoe Head

Silk Cotton Tree, Cudjoe Head 8PM – Official Opening of St. Patrick’s Festival, Heritage Village, Salem

9PM – CZF Promotions Presents Car Clash, Salem

9PM – Pub Hopping starting in Salem

10PM – Fitz & Fabien presents St. Patrick’s Green & White Launch Party, VIP Club

Saturday, March 7, 2020

7PM – Junior Calypso Competition, Cultural Centre

10PM A1 Promotion presents Fully loaded, Good Life

Sunday, March 8, 2020

6PM – National Awards, Culture Centre

Monday, March 9, 2020

MSS Heritage Day, Salem Campus

7PM – Matrixx Dancers presents Unveil – Cultural Centre

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

10AM & 1PM – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic sites – Meet at Brades Community Center Car Park

1PM – The Montserrat Action Movement “Together We Strive” – Salem Park

6PM – DHP – 3×3 Basketball, Sports Centre – Little Bay

7PM – St.Patrick’s Lecture – Cultural Centre Conference Room

7PM – Red Cross Fund Raising Dinner – Sir George Martin Auditorium – Culture Centre

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

10 am – 2 pm – Montserrat’s Old Times – National Museum, Little Bay

10AM & 1PM – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic sites – Meet at Brades Community Center Car Park

6PM – Rhythm Night – St. Johns Centre

8PM – Bethel School Reunion – Night of Entertainment – Venue TBA

8PM – Time Out Bay & Grill Live Band Music

10PM – Girls Invasion Pt. 2, Culture Centre

11PM – Chuch-Gut Ent./ Energy Promo – Sound Clash, Good Life Night Club

Thursday, March 12, 2020

6AM – Scriber’ s Freedom Hike

10AM – 5PM – St. Patrick’s Business Expo – Brade’s Arts & Education Centre

MSS Heritage Pageant – Salem Campus

6AM – 6PM – Top Notch Promotions – St. Patrick’s Beach Fete – Old Road Bay

10AM & 1PM Pick Up – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic Sites – Meet at Brades Arts & Education Centre

2PM – National Trust/ 50th Anniversary Flower Show & Tea Party – Salem

6PM – Rhythm Night – Cudjoe Head

5PM – Bethel School Reunion Banquet & Awards Ceremony – Venue TBA

12PM – 12AM – Igloo – Good Life Parking Lot

6PM – Montserrat Movies – Premiere of “Wendy” & No Island Like Home – Culture Centre

10PM – Hypnotik Montserrat- Leprechaun Revenge & Breakfast Fete, Leprechauns valley

Friday, March 13, 2020

10AM & 1PM Pick Up – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic Sites – Meet at Brades Arts & Education Centre

9AM – 4PM – Montserrat National Trust 50th Anniversary Flower Show – Salem

10AM – 6PM – Kevin West Art Exhibition & Book Launch – Montserrat Museum, Little Bay (Runs until March 26)

10AM – Until – Goat Water, Fish, Coco Nut Water & Ital Festival – Carr’s Bay Center

1 – 4PM – Emerald Isle Bush Rum Factory – Launch Party – VIP Courtyard & Pool Deck

8PM – “Wendy” Movie – Salem Park

8PM – 2PM – Olde School Ball to Benefit Meals on Wheels – Vue Pointe Hotel ☘️ Only $50EC

11PM – All-White Affair – Cultural Centre Parking Lot

Saturday, March 14, 2020

7:30AM – SPAcation2020 – Isle’s Bay Beach Bar

9AM – 8th Annual MAPS Invitational Golf Tournament – Collins Park Golf Course, Old Towne

10AM Until – Trials Reunion – Woodlands Beach

10AM & 1PM Pick Up – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic Sites – Meet at Brades Arts & Education Centre

Noon – Nicki’s Seafood Fest – Little Bay

1PM – Acoustic Sounds of Montserrat & Masquerade Dancing Competition – Marine Village

3PM – Imperial Entertainment – Wet Dreams – Tropical Mansions

7PM – St. Patrick’s Annual Dinner -Vue Pointe Hotel

7:30PM – Small Beginnings in Concert – Venue TBA

8PM – Gospel Explosion – Culture Centre

10PM – Gold Rush 4 – Salem

Sunday, March 15, 2020

4AM – 11AM – Island Diva Mas Leprechaun’s Dust – Leprechaun Valley

9:15AM – National St.Patrick’s Day Church Service – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Look Out

10AM – 4PM – Luck of the Irish – Day Party – Venue TBA

11AM – Scriber’s Boat Tour and Party – Little Bay

4PM – Afro Madras Fashion Show – Moose’s Place – Little Bay

3PM – Emerald City Fest feat Jah Cure and other artists – Salem Park

7PM – Emerald Community Singers – Venue TBA

Monday, March 16, 2020

Midnight to 6AM – Drum Jam

10AM – 6PM – Chess Entertainment presents Boozey Brunch Day Fete – Venue TBA

3PM to 12AM – Emerald Splash – Pool and Jacuzzi Party – Chez Mango Villa

10PM – Stratify – Salem Park (Various artists)

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (National Holiday)



5:30AM – St. Patrick’s Heritage Jouvert: Powered by Chatter Box – MSS to Salem Centre

5:30AM – Freedom Run & Walk – Cudjoe Head

8AM – 5PM – MS Star Pride Cruises in Little Bay Port

12PM – St. Patrick’s Day Parade – MSS to Heritage Village, Salem

2PM – Slave Feast, Heritage Village, Salem

10PM – Squad First Promotions “Illuminate the Night – The Official St. Patrick’s Festival Cool Down Fete, Salem

10PM – Yellow Fete – Salem Park

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

7PM – Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church “Freedom” Concert – Culture Centre

Black Nice UK Ltd presents Music is “Da Rod” Festival – Road Show, Salem Park 6 am Jouvert 8pm Concert



Download the Sun Up to Sunset Events For St. Patrick’s Here…Remember to use #664greenweek on your content.



