2020 St. Patrick’s Festival Calendar
Here is the official list of events for this year’s St. Patrick’s Festival slated to run from March 6 to 18, 2020.
Send us your event or corrections to discovermni@trulycaribbean.net.
Friday, March 6, 2020
- 10am – 4 pm – Mountain a Glow Exhibition, National Museum, Little Bay
- 6PM – St. Patrick’s Day Torch Lighting Ceremony
Silk Cotton Tree, Cudjoe Head
- 8PM – Official Opening of St. Patrick’s Festival, Heritage Village, Salem
- 9PM – CZF Promotions Presents Car Clash, Salem
- 9PM – Pub Hopping starting in Salem
- 10PM – Fitz & Fabien presents St. Patrick’s Green & White Launch Party, VIP Club
Saturday, March 7, 2020
- 7PM – Junior Calypso Competition, Cultural Centre
- 10PM A1 Promotion presents Fully loaded, Good Life
Sunday, March 8, 2020
- 6PM – National Awards, Culture Centre
Monday, March 9, 2020
- MSS Heritage Day, Salem Campus
- 7PM – Matrixx Dancers presents Unveil – Cultural Centre
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
- 10AM & 1PM – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic sites – Meet at Brades Community Center Car Park
- 1PM – The Montserrat Action Movement “Together We Strive” – Salem Park
- 6PM – DHP – 3×3 Basketball, Sports Centre – Little Bay
- 7PM – St.Patrick’s Lecture – Cultural Centre Conference Room
- 7PM – Red Cross Fund Raising Dinner – Sir George Martin Auditorium – Culture Centre
- 10 am – 2 pm – Montserrat’s Old Times – National Museum, Little Bay
- 10AM & 1PM – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic sites – Meet at Brades Community Center Car Park
- 6PM – Rhythm Night – St. Johns Centre
- 8PM – Bethel School Reunion – Night of Entertainment – Venue TBA
- 8PM – Time Out Bay & Grill Live Band Music
- 10PM – Girls Invasion Pt. 2, Culture Centre
- 11PM – Chuch-Gut Ent./ Energy Promo – Sound Clash, Good Life Night Club
Thursday, March 12, 2020
- 6AM – Scriber’ s Freedom Hike
- 10AM – 5PM – St. Patrick’s Business Expo – Brade’s Arts & Education Centre
- MSS Heritage Pageant – Salem Campus
- 6AM – 6PM – Top Notch Promotions – St. Patrick’s Beach Fete – Old Road Bay
- 10AM & 1PM Pick Up – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic Sites – Meet at Brades Arts & Education Centre
- 2PM – National Trust/ 50th Anniversary Flower Show & Tea Party – Salem
- 6PM – Rhythm Night – Cudjoe Head
- 5PM – Bethel School Reunion Banquet & Awards Ceremony – Venue TBA
- 12PM – 12AM – Igloo – Good Life Parking Lot
- 6PM – Montserrat Movies – Premiere of “Wendy” & No Island Like Home – Culture Centre
- 10PM – Hypnotik Montserrat- Leprechaun Revenge & Breakfast Fete, Leprechauns valley
Friday, March 13, 2020
- 10AM & 1PM Pick Up – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic Sites – Meet at Brades Arts & Education Centre
- 9AM – 4PM – Montserrat National Trust 50th Anniversary Flower Show – Salem
- 10AM – 6PM – Kevin West Art Exhibition & Book Launch – Montserrat Museum, Little Bay (Runs until March 26)
- 10AM – Until – Goat Water, Fish, Coco Nut Water & Ital Festival – Carr’s Bay Center
- 1 – 4PM – Emerald Isle Bush Rum Factory – Launch Party – VIP Courtyard & Pool Deck
- 8PM – “Wendy” Movie – Salem Park
- 8PM – 2PM – Olde School Ball to Benefit Meals on Wheels – Vue Pointe Hotel ☘️ Only $50EC
- 11PM – All-White Affair – Cultural Centre Parking Lot
Saturday, March 14, 2020
- 7:30AM – SPAcation2020 – Isle’s Bay Beach Bar
- 9AM – 8th Annual MAPS Invitational Golf Tournament – Collins Park Golf Course, Old Towne
- 10AM Until – Trials Reunion – Woodlands Beach
- 10AM & 1PM Pick Up – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic Sites – Meet at Brades Arts & Education Centre
- Noon – Nicki’s Seafood Fest – Little Bay
- 1PM – Acoustic Sounds of Montserrat & Masquerade Dancing Competition – Marine Village
- 3PM – Imperial Entertainment – Wet Dreams – Tropical Mansions
- 7PM – St. Patrick’s Annual Dinner -Vue Pointe Hotel
- 7:30PM – Small Beginnings in Concert – Venue TBA
- 8PM – Gospel Explosion – Culture Centre
- 10PM – Gold Rush 4 – Salem
Sunday, March 15, 2020
- 4AM – 11AM – Island Diva Mas Leprechaun’s Dust – Leprechaun Valley
- 9:15AM – National St.Patrick’s Day Church Service – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Look Out
- 10AM – 4PM – Luck of the Irish – Day Party – Venue TBA
- 11AM – Scriber’s Boat Tour and Party – Little Bay
- 4PM – Afro Madras Fashion Show – Moose’s Place – Little Bay
- 3PM – Emerald City Fest feat Jah Cure and other artists – Salem Park
- 7PM – Emerald Community Singers – Venue TBA
Monday, March 16, 2020
- Midnight to 6AM – Drum Jam
- 10AM – 6PM – Chess Entertainment presents Boozey Brunch Day Fete – Venue TBA
- 3PM to 12AM – Emerald Splash – Pool and Jacuzzi Party – Chez Mango Villa
- 10PM – Stratify – Salem Park (Various artists)
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (National Holiday)
- 5:30AM – St. Patrick’s Heritage Jouvert: Powered by Chatter Box – MSS to Salem Centre
- 5:30AM – Freedom Run & Walk – Cudjoe Head
- 8AM – 5PM – MS Star Pride Cruises in Little Bay Port
- 12PM – St. Patrick’s Day Parade – MSS to Heritage Village, Salem
- 2PM – Slave Feast, Heritage Village, Salem
- 10PM – Squad First Promotions “Illuminate the Night – The Official St. Patrick’s Festival Cool Down Fete, Salem
- 10PM – Yellow Fete – Salem Park
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
- 7PM – Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church “Freedom” Concert – Culture Centre
- Black Nice UK Ltd presents Music is “Da Rod” Festival – Road Show, Salem Park
- 6 am Jouvert
- 8pm Concert
