Discover Montserrat

2020 St. Patrick’s Festival Calendar

by · January 17, 2020

Here is the official list of events for this year’s St. Patrick’s Festival slated to run from March 6 to 18, 2020.

Use our hashtag #664greenweek on FB, IG and Twitter and we will reshare your content.

Send us your event or corrections to discovermni@trulycaribbean.net.

Friday, March 6, 2020

  • 10am – 4 pm – Mountain a Glow Exhibition, National Museum, Little Bay
  • 6PM – St. Patrick’s Day Torch Lighting Ceremony
    Silk Cotton Tree, Cudjoe Head
  • 8PM – Official Opening of St. Patrick’s Festival, Heritage Village, Salem
  • 9PM – CZF Promotions Presents Car Clash, Salem
  • 9PM – Pub Hopping starting in Salem
  • 10PM – Fitz & Fabien presents St. Patrick’s Green & White Launch Party, VIP Club

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 7PM – Junior Calypso Competition, Cultural Centre
  • 10PM A1 Promotion presents Fully loaded, Good Life

You need a Good Fete Too? Available Now Online!

Sunday, March 8, 2020

  • 6PM – National Awards, Culture Centre

Monday, March 9, 2020

  • MSS Heritage Day, Salem Campus
  • 7PM – Matrixx Dancers presents Unveil – Cultural Centre

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

  • 10AM & 1PM – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic sites – Meet at Brades Community Center Car Park
  • 1PM – The Montserrat Action Movement “Together We Strive” – Salem Park
  • 6PM – DHP – 3×3 Basketball, Sports Centre – Little Bay
  • 7PM – St.Patrick’s Lecture – Cultural Centre Conference Room
  • 7PM – Red Cross Fund Raising Dinner – Sir George Martin Auditorium – Culture Centre

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 10 am – 2 pm – Montserrat’s Old Times – National Museum, Little Bay
  • 10AM & 1PM – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural & Historic sites – Meet at Brades Community Center Car Park
  • 6PM – Rhythm Night – St. Johns Centre
  • 8PM – Bethel School Reunion – Night of Entertainment – Venue TBA
  • 8PM – Time Out Bay & Grill Live Band Music
  • 10PM – Girls Invasion Pt. 2, Culture Centre
  • 11PM – Chuch-Gut Ent./ Energy Promo – Sound Clash, Good Life Night Club

Thursday, March 12, 2020

  • 6AM – Scriber’ s Freedom Hike
  • 10AM – 5PM – St. Patrick’s Business Expo – Brade’s Arts &  Education Centre
  • MSS Heritage Pageant – Salem Campus
  • 6AM – 6PM – Top Notch Promotions – St. Patrick’s Beach Fete – Old Road Bay
  • 10AM & 1PM Pick Up – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural &  Historic Sites – Meet at Brades Arts & Education Centre
  • 2PM – National Trust/ 50th Anniversary Flower Show & Tea Party – Salem
  • 6PM – Rhythm Night – Cudjoe Head
  • 5PM – Bethel School Reunion Banquet & Awards Ceremony – Venue TBA
  • 12PM – 12AM – Igloo – Good Life Parking Lot
  • 6PM – Montserrat Movies – Premiere of “Wendy” & No Island Like Home – Culture Centre
  • 10PM – Hypnotik Montserrat- Leprechaun Revenge & Breakfast Fete, Leprechauns valley

Friday, March 13, 2020

  • 10AM & 1PM Pick Up – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural &  Historic Sites – Meet at Brades Arts & Education Centre
  • 9AM – 4PM – Montserrat National Trust 50th Anniversary Flower Show – Salem
  • 10AM – 6PM – Kevin West Art Exhibition & Book Launch – Montserrat Museum, Little Bay (Runs until March 26)
  • 10AM – Until – Goat Water, Fish, Coco Nut Water & Ital Festival – Carr’s Bay Center
  • 1 – 4PM – Emerald Isle Bush Rum Factory – Launch Party – VIP Courtyard & Pool Deck
  • 8PM – “Wendy” Movie – Salem Park
  • 8PM – 2PM – Olde School Ball to Benefit Meals on Wheels – Vue Pointe Hotel ☘️ Only $50EC
  • 11PM – All-White Affair – Cultural Centre Parking Lot

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 7:30AM – SPAcation2020 – Isle’s Bay Beach Bar
  • 9AM – 8th Annual MAPS Invitational Golf Tournament – Collins Park Golf Course, Old Towne
  • 10AM Until – Trials Reunion – Woodlands Beach
  • 10AM & 1PM Pick Up – Heritage Bus Tour of Cultural &  Historic Sites – Meet at Brades Arts & Education Centre
  • Noon – Nicki’s Seafood Fest – Little Bay
  • 1PM – Acoustic Sounds of Montserrat & Masquerade Dancing Competition – Marine Village
  • 3PM – Imperial Entertainment – Wet Dreams – Tropical Mansions
  • 7PM – St. Patrick’s Annual Dinner -Vue Pointe Hotel
  • 7:30PM – Small Beginnings in Concert – Venue TBA
  • 8PM –  Gospel Explosion – Culture Centre
  • 10PM – Gold Rush 4 – Salem

Sunday, March 15, 2020

  • 4AM – 11AM – Island Diva Mas Leprechaun’s Dust – Leprechaun Valley
  • 9:15AM – National St.Patrick’s Day Church Service – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Look Out
  • 10AM – 4PM – Luck of the Irish – Day Party – Venue TBA
  • 11AM – Scriber’s Boat Tour and Party – Little Bay
  • 4PM – Afro Madras Fashion Show – Moose’s Place – Little Bay
  • 3PM – Emerald City Fest feat Jah Cure and other artists – Salem Park
  • 7PM – Emerald Community Singers – Venue TBA

When you’re chilly but thinking about feteing! Available to Order Online

Monday, March 16, 2020

  • Midnight to 6AM – Drum Jam
  • 10AM – 6PM – Chess Entertainment presents Boozey Brunch Day Fete – Venue TBA
  • 3PM to 12AM – Emerald Splash – Pool and Jacuzzi Party – Chez Mango Villa
  • 10PM – Stratify – Salem Park (Various artists)

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (National Holiday)

  • 5:30AM – St. Patrick’s Heritage Jouvert: Powered by Chatter Box – MSS to Salem Centre
  • 5:30AM – Freedom Run & Walk – Cudjoe Head
  • 8AM – 5PM – MS Star Pride Cruises in Little Bay Port
  • 12PM – St. Patrick’s Day Parade – MSS to Heritage Village, Salem
  • 2PM – Slave Feast, Heritage Village, Salem
  • 10PM – Squad First Promotions “Illuminate the Night – The Official St. Patrick’s Festival Cool Down Fete, Salem
  • 10PM – Yellow Fete – Salem Park

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 7PM – Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church “Freedom” Concert – Culture Centre
  • Black Nice UK Ltd presents Music is “Da Rod” Festival – Road Show, Salem Park
    • 6 am Jouvert
    • 8pm Concert

Download the Sun Up to Sunset Events For St. Patrick’s Here…Remember to use #664greenweek on your content.


Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.