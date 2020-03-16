Where to Find your Ducana, Potato Pudding and More on St. Patrick’s Day
No parade and Slave Feast but sugar cake must be found and consumed.
Here is where you can find/order your ducana, sweet potato pudding and more on St. Patrick’s Day.
Feel free to tell us where else we can get some and the list will be updated.
Lookout
Bush Rum – Gregory Willock will deliver – 492-2770
Ducana – Dawn Ryan’s is a family favourite – Should be ready by 12:30 on Tuesday. Call 496-2038 to place your order and for directions.
Davy Hill
Currant slices, fruit tarts and coconut tarts available from Cordella Yearwood. Her coconut tarts are legendary in my house. I know a few people who swear by her currant slices. Call to order 496-1905
Barzey’s
Ronnie’s Kitchen has everything. Check the flyer.
Cudjoe Head/Brades
Strat Brand T-shirts and wrist bands. Call 496-3372
1. Norene Brade (opposite MS Osborne) – Breakfast begins at 7:30AM. Goat water and salt fish cake throughout the day. Pull up and order.
2. Serving breakfast from 6AM to noon – Glebe, Salem – Call 393 8486 to order.