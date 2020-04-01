Financial Assistance for Tourism Sector Workers Affected by COVID-19 Shutdown

Premier and Minister of Finance Easton Taylor-Farrell has outlined what he called the first phase in a package of support to address the social and economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

“I am cognizant that the measures taken by my government has created some economic hardship for many businesses and individuals, and as indicated in previous press briefings, my government has presented an economic stimulus package to Department for International Development (DFID) for consideration. That package is presently being discussed between Montserrat and London and we do expect a favourable response. I am assured of that by the Minister,” the premier said in a prepared statement released on Wednesday morning.

However, he said his government had no control of when London would approve and dispatch additional funds and so they have approved a package of support for affected sectors. He noted that the tourism sector has seen significant fall as a result of cancellations of hotel and guest house bookings. The Taxi and Tour operators have suffered because of cruise ship cancellations. Some workers are being temporarily put out of work and promoters of shows and vendors have all suffered, during March from the cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Festival on the peak weekend.

“In this the first phase of our assistance,

Government will increase the Tax threshold from $15,000 -$20,000 from (today) April 1

Financial assistance will be provided to employees in the Tourism sector, including workers in the hotel, taxi & tour operators, travel agents and bus drivers. This support will be for three months in the first instance.

Government will provide support benefit in the form of Food packages, and cash support for persons who have been laid off because of the measures which are in place, or who are on sick leave without pay and are unable to benefit from already available social or sick leave mechanism. Persons will have to register for this benefit package. Registration details will be announced later.

Government in conjunction with the Montserrat Red Cross will provide assistance for a grocery delivery service. This will provide assistance for rental of a vehicle, to volunteers and for protective gears for the person who will be delivering. The aim of this package is to provide a service to vulnerable persons and others who may wish to use the service, thus reducing the number of persons who will have to leave their homes.

We will inject additional monies in the Meals on Wheels programme, to expand the service for additional persons who may wish to join.

“The above measures will be given in more details by the various ministries, as we continue to cushion the socioeconomic fallout caused by the COVID19.

“Be reminded that we are nowhere near the end of this crisis, as a matter of fact we have just begun but be assured that your government will stand by you and together we will get through this, and will return even stronger and better than before,” the premier cautioned.

