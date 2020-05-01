Hayley-Shair Kassie Places Third in CARICOM Essay Competition

The Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division announced that Hayley-Shai Kassie from the Montserrat Secondary School was among six winners of the ‘CARICOM Competition Commission’s (CCC’s) Secondary School Essay Writing Competition 2019-2020.’

At the start of the 2019/20 academic year, the Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division invited students to take part in the competition, to expose them to the concept of fair competition and consumer related affairs within the CARICOM region.

The competition targeted two categories of students 12-15 years and 16-19 years.

Students were invited to compose an essay on “How does Fair Competition among businesses benefit me and my region?’ or ‘How do consumer protection laws benefit me and region?’

Hayley-Shai Kassie placed third in the 12-15 category and a US$500 prize. Her essay will also be published on the website www.caricomcompetitioncommission.com; not only as a means of showcasing her work, but also for the educational benefit of her colleagues. The MSS school will also receive a prize.

Principal Trade and Quality Infrastructure Officer, Adena Johnson is hopeful that these types of educational awareness campaigns will continue to be forthcoming not only from the CCC, but also as part of the Division’s yearly work programme.

A total of 50 essays were received from across the region. These submissions received high commendations from the Chairman of the CCC for the high quality of work and creativity which went into the essays.

The Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division extend congratulations to Hayley-Shai Kassie for an exceptional job.

Like this: Like Loading...