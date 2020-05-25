Montserrat Secondary Students to Begin Classes Via Zoom Today

Students of the Montserrat Secondary School will today start classes with a full timetable, via the video conferencing software Zoom.

Parents were invited last week to online meetings to discuss the plans for ensuring students are able to receive education in a more structured format. Schools on island have been closed since March 16. Subsequently the Ministry of Education worked with schools to make available printed packages for primary school students to be able to continue learning while at home.

WhatsApp, the Minister of Education Charles Kirnon said in last week’s parliamentary session, was the primary method for communication between teachers and students.

Prior to today’s Zoom sessions, MSS students have been receiving instructions via emails through parents and the principal and also on Google Classroom.

Minister Kirnon also stated that 50 laptops have been purchased for teachers and 75 for students. Teachers have also been receiving training from UWI Open Campus on teaching using online platforms. There was no indication given whether the number of laptops will cover the current demand for devices for students.

Parents expressed concern during the online meeting that unstable internet service in areas such as Lookout may be a challenge for some students to engage in the classes.

It is unknown whether classes will be extended into July and August to make up for lost time. No information has been provided on the government’s plans to resume classes in physical locations.

Like this: Like Loading...