Watch Day One of Montserrat’s Alliouagana Festival of the Word 2020

Day one of Montserrat’s literary festival is over.

We want to make it easy for you to catch any of the sessions you may have missed. The links below will allow you to watch via Facebook or YouTube.

Session one included the welcome message from Host Nerissa Golden and Greetings from the Chairman and Founder of the festival Gracelyn Cassell.

We also got to meet eight-year-old author Talia Guity-Douglin and five-year-old blogger Kearah Ryan.

In the afternoon, YouTuber Eden Wilson of Lemonerdy gave an excellent presentation on using YouTube to tell stories and provided tips on getting started with what you have.

Using Social Media to Activate Change followed, along with today’s featured author Patricia Daway.

Good Night Montserrat reading series continues at 7PM. You can also catch the past readings on the link below.

Watch on Day 1 on Facebook

Watch Day 1 on YouTube

Watch Good Night Montserrat on YouTube.

The 12th edition of the literary festival is made possible by: The Montserrat Arts Council, Goldenmedia, Caribbean Reads, Governor’s Office, The UWI Open Campus, Government Information Unit, Chez Mango Villa, St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union, Bank of Montserrat, Discover Montserrat, Alliouagana Express, MNI Media, D. S. Media & Designs

Like this: Like Loading...