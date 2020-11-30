31 to Compete in Montserrat Calypso 2020 Eliminations

The Calypso Eliminations are coming and there are 31 singers ready for the show, which will now be virtual.

Most of the regulars are returning to the stage for a show which will be sure to include tales of the coronavirus and how the current government is handling the crisis. Last week’s decision by Premier Joseph Farrell to cancel in person attendance to the most popular shows for the carnival season will probably get a mention as some artists are still writing their songs.

Among the 31 singers are five women. Former monarch Khandi, Storm, Maggie D, Kemonna and Black Pearl. Reigning soca monarch Trevvle is making good on his promise that he would enter the calypso competition this year.

While the list is full, it is missing several of the overseas calypsos who competed this year including Edwin “Red Ride” Martin and Alvin “Jaguar” Sweeney.

The singers will have to perform one song in the show slated for December 12 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public will not be able to attend the show. No details on live streaming plans have been shared as the latest decision was taken a few days ago.

The list of calypsonians will be whittled down to 12, who will go up against the reigning monarch Steve “Ice Man” Weekes in the Calypso Finals on December 29.

Listed as performing this year are:

Sanjarion Prince – Sanjarion Trevon Pollard – Trevvle Kenneth Greenaway – Yogi Lazer Kevin Farrell – King Natty Davon Williams – Rakatang Frederick Daley – Taffy Brian Charles – ICultural Steve Watt – Michigan James Brown – Cruiser Ceejay Blackman – Ceejay Blackman Elton Galloway – Chipsa Leroy Daley – Jah Wanza Michael Greenaway – Sunny Money Maggie Destouche – Maggy D Shane Caesar – Lord Caesar Steve Jeffrey – GT Glasford Lee – Ras Alpha Stevel Rodney – Mighty Soca Patrick Weekes – Dolly Yute Baptist Wallace – Baptist Robert Baker – Shorty Reinford Gibbons – Kulcha Don Desmond Davis – Undertaker Silvina Malone – Khandie Kelvin Duberry – Tabu Herman Francis – Cupid Nyota Mulcare – Black Pearl Vickie Stephenson – Storm Kemonna Albert – Kemonna David Oarro – Ambassador of Israel Appiland Destouche – Appiland

