Discover Montserrat

31 to Compete in Montserrat Calypso 2020 Eliminations

by · November 30, 2020

Steve “Ice Man” Weekes performs after being crowned Calypso King 2019

Edwin “Red Ride” Martin performs at the Calypso Finals 2019.

The  Calypso Eliminations are coming and there are 31 singers ready for the show, which will now be virtual.

Most of the regulars are returning to the stage for a show which will be sure to include tales of the coronavirus and how the current government is handling the crisis. Last week’s decision by Premier Joseph Farrell to cancel in person attendance to the most popular shows for the carnival season will probably get a mention as some artists are still writing their songs.

Among the 31 singers are five women. Former monarch Khandi, Storm, Maggie D, Kemonna and Black Pearl. Reigning soca monarch Trevvle is making good on his promise that he would enter the calypso competition this year.

While the list is full, it is missing several of the overseas calypsos who competed this year including Edwin “Red Ride” Martin and Alvin “Jaguar” Sweeney.

The singers will have to perform one song in the show slated for December 12 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public will not be able to attend the show. No details on live streaming plans have been shared as the latest decision was taken a few days ago.

The list of calypsonians will be whittled down to 12, who will go up against the reigning monarch Steve “Ice Man” Weekes in the Calypso Finals on December 29.

Listed as performing this year are:

  1. Sanjarion Prince – Sanjarion
  2. Trevon Pollard – Trevvle
  3. Kenneth Greenaway – Yogi Lazer
  4. Kevin Farrell – King Natty
  5. Davon Williams – Rakatang
  6. Frederick Daley – Taffy
  7. Brian Charles – ICultural
  8. Steve Watt – Michigan
  9. James Brown – Cruiser
  10. Ceejay Blackman – Ceejay Blackman
  11. Elton Galloway – Chipsa
  12. Leroy Daley – Jah Wanza
  13. Michael Greenaway – Sunny Money
  14. Maggie Destouche – Maggy D
  15. Shane Caesar – Lord Caesar
  16. Steve Jeffrey – GT
  17. Glasford Lee – Ras Alpha
  18. Stevel Rodney – Mighty Soca
  19. Patrick Weekes – Dolly Yute
  20. Baptist Wallace – Baptist
  21. Robert Baker – Shorty
  22. Reinford Gibbons – Kulcha Don
  23. Desmond Davis – Undertaker
  24. Silvina Malone – Khandie
  25. Kelvin Duberry – Tabu
  26. Herman Francis – Cupid
  27. Nyota Mulcare – Black Pearl
  28. Vickie Stephenson – Storm
  29. Kemonna Albert – Kemonna
  30. David Oarro – Ambassador of Israel
  31. Appiland Destouche – Appiland

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: