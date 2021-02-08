Number of COVID-19 Cases on Montserrat Increase to 5

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed that one more resident has tested positive for COVID – 19. This new case increases the islands active cases to 5.

The individual is a close contact of a known case and was confirmed during the course of the Ministry of Health’s contact tracing efforts.

At present all five cases are in self- isolation and recovering well.

As the Ministry of Health continues to seek and test primary contacts of known cases; residents are today being cautioned of the urgency of the present situation and the need to follow the established lockdown protocols. As far as possible residents should stay in the safety of their homes. If one must leave home, for any of the specific reasons outlined in the new Order (S.R.O. 10 of 2021) the practices of social distancing and mask wearing should be observed. Good hand hygiene must also be closely followed at this time.

In addition, residents are advised to isolate and immediately seek medical attention should they experience any symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus. Symptoms include common cold and flu symptoms such as sore throat, cough and runny nose; as well as sudden loss of smell or taste, nausea or diarrhea. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact the “flu- hotline” (496-9724) during working hours, and the casualty department (491-2836/2552/ 2802) after hours.