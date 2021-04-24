Experience Breakfast All Day on Sundays at The Weekend Takeout

  • April 24, 2021
Chicken liver with mixed veggie, sweet potatoes and Johnny Cakes by Chef Toni James - The Weekend Takeout (Nerissa Golden Photo)
Chicken liver with mixed veggie, sweet potatoes and Johnny Cakes by Chef Toni James - The Weekend Takeout (Nerissa Golden Photo)

Breakfast at Toni’s is what we are calling Sundays’ all-day breakfast experience at The Weekend Takeout, which is located at the Vue Pointe Hotel in Old Towne.

Curated by Chef Toni James, breakfast is served from 9AM until 4PM on Sundays.

The chef said it has been a dream of hers to offer guests the chance to stroll in after a lazy morning and still be able to get their favourite breakfast dishes.

We can’t say enough about her food and how enjoyable a day dining pool side is in view of The Lady, Soufriere Hills Volcano. It is perfect for families and there is no need to rush.

Pancakes with strawberries and bacon by Chef Toni James - The Weekend Takeout (Nia Golden Photo)
Pancakes with strawberries and bacon by Chef Toni James – The Weekend Takeout (Nia Golden Photo)

The menu includes classic Caribbean favourites such as chicken or beef liver, served with veggies, sweet potatoes and Johnny cakes, saltfish with all the trimmings, breakfast burritos stuffed, omelets with cream cheese filling,  All- American pancakes with bacon and waffles. You can also enjoy a classic English Breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausages and more.

The bar also offers fresh local juices, teas and coffees.

Discover Montserrat Editor Nerissa Golden and Chef Toni James of The Weekend Takeout at Vue Pointe Hotel in Old Towne, Montserrat

There are still seat limits in place. Call 664-393-3917 to reserve a table or to order for takeaway.
Other Weekday Options

You Should Also Try

  • Donut Mondays!
  • Mondays are international theme nights. Jamaican Night is Monday, April 26 but is SOLD OUT.
Waffles by Chef Toni James of The Weekend Takeout at Vue Pointe Hotel.
Waffles by Chef Toni James of The Weekend Takeout at Vue Pointe Hotel.
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube

2015 – 2021 © Goldenmedia LLC. All rights reserved.