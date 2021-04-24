Experience Breakfast All Day on Sundays at The Weekend Takeout

Breakfast at Toni’s is what we are calling Sundays’ all-day breakfast experience at The Weekend Takeout, which is located at the Vue Pointe Hotel in Old Towne.

Curated by Chef Toni James, breakfast is served from 9AM until 4PM on Sundays.

The chef said it has been a dream of hers to offer guests the chance to stroll in after a lazy morning and still be able to get their favourite breakfast dishes.

We can’t say enough about her food and how enjoyable a day dining pool side is in view of The Lady, Soufriere Hills Volcano. It is perfect for families and there is no need to rush.

The menu includes classic Caribbean favourites such as chicken or beef liver, served with veggies, sweet potatoes and Johnny cakes, saltfish with all the trimmings, breakfast burritos stuffed, omelets with cream cheese filling, All- American pancakes with bacon and waffles. You can also enjoy a classic English Breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausages and more.

The bar also offers fresh local juices, teas and coffees.

There are still seat limits in place. Call 664-393-3917 to reserve a table or to order for takeaway.

