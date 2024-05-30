Goldenmedia Launches Discover Montserrat Magazine

Montserrat’s premier source for information and news about the Emerald Isle of the Caribbean, Discover Montserrat, is now a magazine. Published by Goldenmedia LLC, the new Discover Montserrat magazine is a handy guide for residents, visitors and investors seeking to learn more about the island.

This is the most comprehensive publication about Montserrat in over 10 years. It includes travel guides, national development updates, and lifestyle features.

“Our readers have trusted our digital platforms since 2014 to provide more than the everyday news and we wanted to deliver a product that showcases the best of Montserrat and also its potential,” stated Nerissa Golden, CEO of Goldenmedia LLC and Editor of Discover Montserrat.

The 2024 edition of Discover Montserrat Magazine features full-page images of the island’s most beautiful beaches alongside articles about the Emerald Boys, Returning Home, Business Opportunities, Must-Do Activities, among others. A Useful Information section gives details on airlines, communication services, supermarkets, banking hours and much more.

“We would not have been able to produce the magazine without the generous support of our public and private sector advertisers and for that we are grateful,” added Golden. “Our goal is to make it an annual publication that increases the awareness of Montserrat as a holiday and business destination.”

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Daphne Cassell stated: “The Office of the Premier and its satellites – Access Division, Tourism and the Montserrat Arts Council leveraged the opportunity to partner with Goldenmedia LLC in its premiere publication to create an alternate avenue for showcasing destination Montserrat. The magazine is highly recommended to Montserratians in the diaspora and at home and all travellers to experience the peace, tranquillity and unique tourism products afforded on Montserrat.”

The 52-page full-colour magazine is being distributed across the island as well as in the Diaspora for free. The New York Progressive Society distributed copies at their annual Mother’s Day function while the Florida, Atlanta and Boston associations also have copies. The publication will soon be available for distribution in Canada and the UK but in the meantime, it can be viewed digitally at

Copies can be obtained locally at:

The Governor’s Office

Office of the Premier

Montserrat Tourism Division

Montserrat Arts Council

Montserrat Building Society

Tradewinds Real Estate

Blyss Day Spa

Oasis Montserrat

D’Hangar Airport Bar

Montserrat Public Library

Dr. Buffonge’s Office

Travellers on ABM Air/SVG will also be able to enjoy copies on board between Montserrat and Antigua.

There are additional stories relevant to the first edition live now on www.discovermni.com. Follow Discover Montserrat on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Download a pdf copy at discovermni.com/magazine.

About Goldenmedia LLC

Founded in 2003, Goldenmedia LLC is an insight-driven Public Relations, Event Promotion, and Content Marketing Agency, based in Montserrat, West Indies and the United States. We offer a full range of integrated services, including crisis communications, public relations, brand strategy, integrated campaigns, social media management, content marketing, press release writing and distribution, press and TV advertising, branding, web design, SEO, and more.

About Discover Montserrat

Launched in June 2014 as a Facebook page, Discover Montserrat grew to be the leading source of news and information for the island of Montserrat. Its YouTube channel offers the most comprehensive source of local calypso music, and its website is a go-to resource for information on travel, festivals, business and more.