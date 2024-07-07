Island Diva Mas Pays Tribute to Montserrat Carnival with 2024 Designs

The uniqueness of Montserrat’s carnival is reflected in the new collection for this year’s festival released last week by local mas band, Island Diva Mas.

Run by the duo Sharlene Lindsay and Jadine Greenaway, the collection, called Spirit of D’Festival pays tribute to three key elements of the annual two-week celebration which culminates with a grand parade on New Year’s Day.

“From the glitz and glam of queen show to the melee and rhythm in every calypso, Montserrat Carnival is the biggest culmination of cultural activity in one festival. And we can’t talk Montserrat culture without the magic that is masquerade dance,” the Island Diva Mas team declares about the new designs.

For Montserrat, there is not carnival without calypso or kaiso. The bright yellow costume modeled by Theonna Johnson captures the energy and rhythm of this critical form of storytelling which transfers history, stirs emotions and celebrates the culture. (Featured Image above)

Reign is a tribute to pageantry.

Elegance and poise mixed with glitz and glam, bring her to life. With her intelligence, talent and beauty on display, she’s a cultural ambassador but this time, the road is her stage. She is Reign!

Masquerade is a tribute to Montserrat’s legacy of masquerade as a key element of every festival.

Colour, movement and drums. A magical dance passed through DNA. When the whip crack and the drums and voice command you to Move. This is Masquerade!

You don’t need to wait until Montserrat Carnival to play mas in a beautiful Island Diva Mas costume. They also have a section in Boston Socaholics called Cadbury Bliss, which is available to order for Boston Carnival. Carnival is Saturday, August 24, 2024, in Boston.

