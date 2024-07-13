Meet the Vendors Coming to PRIME 2024

Over 30 vendors from more than eight industries will be participating in the PRIME 2024.

The Produced in Montserrat Expo is in its fourth year and was created to provide an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to expose their work to the wider market. It is a collaboration between various government agencies under the auspices of Office of the Premier – Trade Division, Montserrat Tourism Authority, and Montserrat Arts Council, along with private sector partners including Bank of Montserrat Ltd., St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union, MS Osborne Ltd., and BBC Radio & TV.

The two-day expo will be held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. Day one is Saturday, July 27 from 10AM to 6PM. Day two is Sunday, July 28th from 12PM to 6PM.

Added to this year’s programme is an innovation competition for primary school students. Participants will be judged on day two on their innovative new products. The aim is to expose the students to all aspects of product development including quality and standards, marketing, packaging and labelling.

The event promises to be excellent with many popular brands back with new works including Rootz & Tingz, J’Couture, and Sumba Arts. There are new ventures in the mix bringing marketing, decor and other services to the expo floor. A hair show has been added to the programme for the final day. The closing event will be hosted by Sharlene Lindsay with entertainment provided by DJ Timeless, Genysis Steel Orchestra, Matrixx and Next Level Dancers

Food will be available on the ground from the teams at Grill Master & Boiling Point.

Check out some of the vendors in this year’s PRIME below.

