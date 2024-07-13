Montserrat Diaspora Symposium to Be Held July 24

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) announced today that the Diaspora Symposium is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 2PM to 4:30PM (Montserrat time) at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

The event was previously to be held in March but was postponed coinciding with the Calabash Festival, which begins on July 18 until the 28th.

According to a release from the MTA, the event will be hybrid and is expected to signal a significant milestone for Montserrat’s global community. “Aligned with the island’s ambitious Diaspora Strategy, the symposium aims to enhance communication, leverage diaspora skills for economic growth, promote investment, and acknowledge the valuable contributions of Montserratians and friends of Montserrat abroad. It will also play a crucial role in fostering collaboration for national development initiatives.”

The discussion will focus on sectors such as Banking, Real Estate, and Health which promises valuable information and exchange for all participants.

Premier Joseph Farrell said “This event serves as an exceptional platform to strengthen our ties with the diaspora, and showcase Montserrat as a leading destination for investment, tourism, and cultural exchange. It also highlights our commitment to harnessing the talents and resources of Montserratians worldwide for the sustainable development and prosperity of our island.”

Tourism Director Rosetta West Gerald of the Montserrat Tourism Authority stated that, “I am delighted to see this panel convene to discuss and showcase the crucial topics that resonate deeply with our diaspora. Also, combining the Diaspora Symposium with the Calabash Festival underscores our commitment to engaging with Montserrat’s global community and fostering stronger connections.”

The event will be broadcast live on the Government Information Unit’s YouTube Channel, ZJB Radio, and the Montserrat Tourism Authority’s Facebook Page, ensuring widespread accessibility and engagement. Follow @montserrattourismdivision or @islandofmontserrat on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

For inquiries about the Montserrat Diaspora Symposium, please contact us at info@montserrattourism.ms or call 1-664-491-4702/3.