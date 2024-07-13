What’s Happening at Montserrat’s Calabash Festival 2024

Montserrat’s annual summer event, officially Calabash Festival kicks off next Thursday but the popular beach fete by Chess Empire, Calasplash slated for today, Saturday, July 13, is the first event on this year’s calendar.

With temperatures on the very hot side this summer, we wonder if more party goers will actually get their bathing suits wet this year. The event start time is noon at Old Road Beach and there is a $20 cover charge until 3PM. The price to enter goes up after that.

The official opening is Thursday, July 18.

Friday, July 19 will see the Hypnotic promotion team hosting Buzzed, a soca only party in the Cultural Centre Parking Lot from 8PM. It’s $20 if you get there before 9PM.

On Saturday, July 20, go hiking with Scriber through one of Montserrat’s popular trails. The meet time is usually around 6AM. (Details to follow)

Monday, July 22 – Calabash Sip & Paint is at Olveston House from 6:30PM. It’s an $80 cover charge which includes canapes and wine. Tickets can be purchased at the Montserrat Arts Council office in Little Bay.

Tuesday, July 23 will be the Dr. George Irish Lecture Series – (Details to follow)

Wednesday, July 24 will be the Children’s Bus Tour. This will be the second year for this event which gives the little ones a chance to experience the island like a tourist to learn about interesting places, people and history.

The Montserrat Tourism Authority’s Diaspora Symposium will be held from 2PM to 4:30PM at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

In the evening, there is a special Calabash Festival edition of Hypnotik’s Woman Crush Wednesday at The Cotch 6PM to 11PM.

The Calabash Domino 4 Cash competition will be Thursday, July 25 at 5PM at Dora’s Bar in Gerald’s. There is a pair’s team and single person knock out game. Registration is open until July 19 at the arts council office.

Lots of local favourites will be available at the Calabash Grand Food Fair on Friday, July 26. It usually begins around noon in the Marine Village.

Saturday, July 27 will be Day One of the Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) at the Montserrat Cultural Centre from 10AM to 6PM.

Hypnotik’s Truck Stop is a truck, jeep and cooler fete on Old Road Golf Course 2PM to 10PM. There is a $10PM entrance fee.

Sunday, July 28th, PRIME will run from 12PM to 6PM. The closing ceremony with awards usually begins around 3PM.