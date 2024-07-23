Montserrat Gets Financial Intelligence Unit

David Kleinberg was sworn in Tuesday by Governor Sarah Tucker as director of the newly formed Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

A Government House release stated that Mr. Kleinberg will be responsible for the administration and management of the Financial Intelligence Unit.

“The FIU is a new security unit and an outcome of our collective work to meet FATF standards and to protect Montserrat against financial crime. This is very specialised work, and I am very pleased to have such an experienced and accomplished investigation professional join us to both set up the unit and share knowledge and expertise with the new team,” Governor Tucker commented.

The new unit has responsibility for conducting inquiries, investigating suspected proceeds of crime, money laundering and terrorist financing offences.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Kleinberg was the Director of National Investigation Service, a UK national government and policing collaboration, responsible for protecting the government from serious and organised crime.