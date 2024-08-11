The Voice Claims Third Place in Leeward Islands Calypso Competition

If Saturday night’s calypso competition in Anguilla were an Olympic event, Montserrat’s Keithroy The Voice/De Bear Morson would be coming home with a bronze medal.

He went into the Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch Competition as the defending champion.

Represening Montserrat in the competition was the current calypso monarch Garnett Sylk Thompson. Sylk performed in the fourth position and sang Cry of Injustice and Self Determination.

Morson had the unenviable position of performing first in each round. He sang So Immune and De Roar.

Winning the crown was the newly crowned winner of the Anguilla calypso competition Dr Anthony “Splinter” Bryan. The veteran performer has won the local crown 10 times and the regional competition three times. He sang in third position Resilience & Hope and What is Carnival.

Other islands represented were St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Antigua, and Nevis. Karisia Queen Independent Willettof St. Kitts was the lone female in the competition.

The winners were:

Winner ‘Dr. Splinter’ ‘Anguilla

1st Runner Up ‘Mighty Dow’ St. Maarten

2nd Runner Up ‘De Voice’ Montserrat

The Director of the Montserrat Arts Council Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott reflecting on the competition said, “I am tremendously pleased with the performances of our two competitors, Garnet “Sylk” Thompson and Keithroy “De Voice” Morson. They both represented the Emerald Isle of the Caribbean, Montserrat, creditably.

“To both kings, I say, ‘You have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. Keep your heads up. Your performances made us proud to be Montserratians and showed that calypso is still alive and prospering at a high standard in Montserrat.’

“In every disappointment, we must stay positive and seek the silver lining that lies within. There are lessons to be learned from this event and the hosting organization must note these in an effort to not jeopardize the integrity and longevity of the Leeward Island Calypso Competition.

“All in all, it was a great show, and we give thanks for the blessing of the opportunity to take Montserrat’s calypso to the international stage. Again, congratulations to Montserrat’s representatives – Garnet “Sylk” Thompson and Keithroy “De Voice” Morson. We are proud of you,” Silcott wrote on the Montserrat Festivals Facebook page.

The participation of the two calypsonians was made possible by the Montserrat Arts Council.

Listen to the full show here –> https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2024/08/11/saturday-august-10-2024-27th-leeward-islands-calypso-competition/

Watch The Voice’s performances below.