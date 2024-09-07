Montserrat Loses to El Salvador in New Round of Nations League Games

El Salvador’s return got off to a blazing start with a 4-1 victory over Montserrat to open play in League B.

Brayan Landaverde placed El Salvador in the lead in the 9’, striking the ball near the penalty spot.

Brandon Barzey answered for Montserrat in the 28’ to tie the match. Surrounded by three defenders, the Montserrat forward ripped a low shot past Tomás Romero.

That goal swung momentum in the remainder of the first half and a bit into the start of the second, but La Selecta took control of the match with three unanswered goals.

Emerson Mauricio headed the go-ahead score in the 63rd minute.

Five minutes later, in the 68’, an energetic Tereso Benitez sped up the right wing and took advantage of an exhausted defense to extend the lead.

Kevin Santamaria stuck from the penalty spot in the 84’ to extend the lead.

Montserrat’s next match is Sunday in Bonaire against St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Source: https://www.concacaf.com/nations-league/news/el-salvador-wins-to-lead-group-a-in-league-b/