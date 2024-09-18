Applications Open for Commonwealth Scholarship

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom (CSC) is now inviting nominations from Montserrat for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships for the 2025/2026 Academic Year.

The Commonwealth Scholarship programme is aimed at students from across the Commonwealth who would not otherwise be able to afford to study in the UK. The scheme supports future leaders and innovators and is designed to attract outstanding talent to UK universities, while supporting sustainable development overseas.

Persons who wish to apply for a Commonwealth Scholarship must be a citizen or permanent resident of a Commonwealth Country and have an undergraduate honours degree of at least upper second class.

All Commonwealth scholarships funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO are offered under six development themes.

These are science and technology for development, strengthening health systems and capacity, promoting global prosperity, strengthening global peace, security and governance, strengthening resilience and response to crisis and access, inclusion and opportunity.

Full details of the Scholarships are available on the Commonwealth’s website https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/about- us/scholarships/

For further information, interested persons should contact the Learning and Development Division in the Human Resources Management Unit at telephone number 491-2365/ email training.HRMU@gov.ms or visit the Commonwealth website at https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/about-us/scholarships/

Individuals wishing to apply must do so using the CSC’s online application system which is opened until October 15, 2024. Candidates must provide a copy of their CSC application form for further processing to:

The Chairman National Training and Scholarship Advisory Committee

Human Resources Management Unit

Government

Headquarters

Brades

Montserrat

The closing date for the receipt of the completed CSC application form is Tuesday October 15, 2024.