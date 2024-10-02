Arts Council Releases Prelim Calendar for Montserrat Carnival 2024

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) has released a draft calendar of events for this year’s annual Carnival.

Carnival 2024 is slated for December 14, 2024, to January 1, 2025, with all of the notable events for the annual festival on the lineup.

The festivities will run under the theme “Celebrating our People, Our Culture and Our Heritage”, a statement from the arts council read.

MAC Director Kenneth Silcott said this year’s calendar includes over 20 MAC-sponsored and privately promoted events.

There is still time for promoters and community groups to add their events to the calendar. The official calendar of events is expected to be released in the coming weeks.