Read the 2024 Edition of Discover Montserrat Magazine

FREE DOWNLOAD
Search
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube Linkedin X-twitter
Miss Montserrat competition is on the calendar for this December with five young women competing for the title. (MAC Photo of Miss Montserrat Red Carpet Affair - March 2024).
Miss Montserrat competition is on the calendar for this December with five young women competing for the title. (MAC Photo of Miss Montserrat Red Carpet Affair - March 2024).

Arts Council Releases Prelim Calendar for Montserrat Carnival 2024

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) has released a draft calendar of events for this year’s annual Carnival.

Carnival 2024 is slated for December 14, 2024, to January 1, 2025, with all of the notable events for the annual festival on the lineup.

The festivities will run under the theme “Celebrating our People, Our Culture and Our Heritage”, a statement from the arts council read.

MAC Director Kenneth Silcott said this year’s calendar includes over 20 MAC-sponsored and privately promoted events.

There is still time for promoters and community groups to add their events to the calendar. The official calendar of events is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

More Stories

The Definitive Guide on Montserrat, West Indies.

Follow us

Facebook Instagram Youtube Linkedin X-twitter

Discover

Services

Explore

Directory

Live Here

Contact Us

2015 – 2024 © Goldenmedia LLC. All rights reserved.