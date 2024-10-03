Montserrat Christmas Market Coming to London in December

A Montserrat Christmas Market is coming to London this December.

Organised by the Montserrat Overseas People’s Progressive Alliance (MOPPA UK), the market is expected to be a celebration reflective of the local December festival. There will be live calypso music, traditional masquerade performances and Santa is expected to make an appearance.

Confirmed to perform are The Alliouagana Singers, soca artist Dyllon “Lighta” Cassell, and calypsonians former monarch Roland “King Kenzie” Johnson, Franklin “Algie” Greaves and Jonelle Thomas.

The association says there is still time for vendors to register to have a booth at the market. To date, 15 vendors have confirmed their participation.

The market is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at Grace Organisation (formerly the Irish Centre), Pretoria Road, Tottenham, London from noon until 10pm.

For more information on reserving a stall, call Nicole at 07956 961 009.