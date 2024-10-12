Montserrat Gov’t UK Office Spotlights Montserratians for Black History Month

The Montserrat Government UK Office is celebrating the UK Black History Month by honouring the remarkable contributions of Black Montserratians in the UK across the arts, sports, politics, and more.

The office noted that this year’s theme, Reclaiming Our Narratives, is to encourage Montserratians “to take control of our stories and challenge the misrepresentations that have shaped perceptions of Black people and culture.”

“By recognising Black Montserratian talent in the UK, we’re not only celebrating their achievements but also reclaiming the narrative around their contributions. This allows us to highlight their lasting impact and ensure their stories are told with the recognition they deserve. In doing so, we honour the past and shape the future,” the social media post stated.

Featured so far this month are:

KHALID DALEY – ACTOR

Born in Plymouth, Montserrat, raised in the UK (due to the volcanic eruption).

Studied acting at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, graduated in 2017.

Notable credits include Hamilton, Choir Boy, The Big Life & War Horse, and most recently The Great War on the History Channel.

STEDROY CABEY – ACTOR

Born and raised in Montserrat, migrated to London at 17.

Studied/trained at Rose Bruford College and Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Currently on London’s West End in Disney’s The Lion King – Lyceum Theatre.

Other credits include: The Lazarus Project – Sky TV, SUS – Park Theatre, Above Romance – Catford Broadway Theatre, 1768 – Montserrat Cultural Centre.

KADIFF KIRWAN – ACTOR

Born and raised in Montserrat, relocated to Preston, England following the volcanic eruption.

Graduated from the Central School of Speech and Drama in 2011.

Notable television credits: Call the Midwife, Chewing Gum, Black Mirror and I May Destroy You

Notable theatre credits include: Home, The Vote, Guys and Dolls and The Hot Wing King

DIANE PARISH – ACTOR

Born Diane Carol Richards to a Montserratian mother in London.

Graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)

Best known for portraying Denise Fox on BBC One’s Eastenders since 2006.

Other notable television roles include: Casualty, The Bill, Holby City and MIT: Murder Investigation Team

Follow the Montserrat Government UK Office on Facebook, Instagram or X for other Black History Month reveals.