Montserrat’s People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) Launches 2024 Election Manifesto

(press release) The People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) proudly announces the launch of its 2024 Election Manifesto, a bold and visionary blueprint aimed at

transforming Montserrat’s future. Under the theme “Leadership for the Future”, this manifesto lays out a comprehensive plan to tackle the critical challenges facing the island, including economic growth, cost of living, healthcare, power outages, population growth, and more.

PDM Leader, Paul J. Lewis, emphasized the importance of this forward-thinking agenda in his remarks, stating: “Our 2024 manifesto is a roadmap for real and lasting change. It is designed to uplift Montserrat and create opportunities for everyone. This is about leadership for the future, putting our people first and building a society grounded in fairness, progress, and God-fearing principles.”

The manifesto provides a clear, practical, and actionable plan to:

Lower the Cost of Living through measures like the introduction of a Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) for both public and private sector workers. Create High-Quality Jobs by establishing a Special Economic Zone and reintroducing the Financial Services industry, with projections of injecting millions into the local economy. Revitalize Tourism by positioning Montserrat as a premier destination for eco, cultural, and heritage tourism, marine adventures, and even film production. Support Youth Development through investment in skills training, entrepreneurship programs, and education opportunities tailored for the digital and AI-driven future.

The manifesto also addresses constitutional reform, housing, agriculture, and infrastructure development, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Montserrat.

With Election Day approaching on October 24th, the PDM is calling on all Montserratians to unite behind this transformative agenda. “We are ready to lead Montserrat into a new era of prosperity and progress. On October 24th, vote for PDM—the party that puts people first,” added Lewis.

For more information about the manifesto and the PDM’s election campaign, visit PDM’s official website: www.pdmmontserrat.com