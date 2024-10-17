United Alliance Says They are Ready to Restore Visionary and Competent Leadership in Government

(press release) United Alliance political leader, Reuben T Meade, has expressed confidence ahead of general elections on 24 October and has declared his party’s readiness to hit the ground running upon being elected to govern Montserrat’s affairs for the next five years.

“We are one week away from putting an end to the incompetent leadership that has stagnated Montserrat’s progress over the last decade under the past two successive administrations,” Meade said. “The people of Montserrat have indicated that they have felt enough pain and that they are ready to feel hope again. I say to our people ‘we have heard your cry and are here to provide the leadership you rightly deserve’.”

Meade, a former premier and chief minister, has returned to the political frontlines after constant pleading from Montserratians at home and abroad for him to take up the mantle of restoring visionary and competent leadership to put the island on a trajectory for economic success.

Joining Meade on the United Alliance ticket are seven (7) other candidates:

Dr. Ingrid Buffonge – Medical Doctor Veronica “Kay” Dorsette-Hector – Attorney-at-Law Dwayne Hixon – Real Estate Developer John P. Osborne – Entrepreneur Jenzil O. Skerrit – Real Estate Property Appraiser Marjorie “Glenda” Smith – Former Civil Servant Anne Thomas – Entrepreneur

“The United Alliance is focused on making life better for the people of Montserrat and our candidates have all demonstrated that they have what it takes to be part of the solution. I am immensely proud of the various experience and expertise that they bring to the table,” Meade said.

Another prospective candidate, attorney-at-law, George Kirnon, was unsuccessful in his application challenging the Electoral Commission’s decision to reject his nomination for the 2024 general election. Meade confirmed that upon the United Alliance being elected, Kirnon would be called to serve in a capacity where he will make a meaningful impact.

Meade also identified the immediate priorities for a United

Alliance administration as addressing gaps in air and sea access to the island, restoring reliable electricity service, advancing stalled infrastructure projects including the seaport, hospital and housing.

“We will hit the ground running to implement immediate solutions for these issues, while doubling down to advance plans for longer-term economic and human success that will make lives better for all the people of Montserrat,” Meade said, as he invited the public to review the United Alliance manifesto which provides further insight into their policies here: https://united-alliance.dorik.io/SCJWfb

The United Alliance’s mission is to implement a strategy and roadmap for the sustainable development of Montserrat in which all people will have the opportunity to live wholesome and productive lives based on the principles of universal love, respect, empathy, equity, self-reliance and creativity.

In the days ahead, United Alliance candidates will continue canvassing communities to interact with voters, hearing their concerns and addressing the issues. The party will be holding a motorcade across the island starting in Salem at 3 p.m. and culminating with a rally at Little Bay on Saturday, 19 October.

Campaign rallies are also scheduled for:

Cudjoe Head on Monday, 21 October at 7 p.m.

St John’s on Tuesday, 22 October at 7 p.m.

Salem on Wednesday, 23 October at 7 p.m.

