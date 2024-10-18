International Election Observers Arrive in Montserrat Ahead of Elections

(press release) A team of international election observers have arrived in Montserrat to begin an Election Observation Mission for next week’s General Election on Thursday 24 October. They will end their visit with a press conference on Saturday 26 October. It will take place on the morning of Saturday 26 October between 08:30 – 09:30, in the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Invited by The Governor, the Observers will assess the election against international standards, commitments and obligations, as well as domestic laws. This is the third election that international observers have been invited to. Previous Missions were in 2019 and 2014.

In the run up to election day, the Observers will meet with key stakeholders, including officials, parliamentary candidates, and local stakeholder groups to gain insights into the electoral process and context of the election. Organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region (CPA BIMR), the Mission will comprise of seven observers. They are three parliamentarians from Anguilla, Northern Ireland and Scotland, two election experts and two members of staff from CPA UK.

The Mission is interested in hearing from anyone who wishes to share their experience of the Election. The Mission can be contacted via cpabimr@parliament.uk.

After election day, the Mission in Montserrat will hold a press conference, releasing their preliminary report. Two months later, a final report will be released with detailed findings and recommendations. It will be publicly available.

The Head of Mission, Hon. Shellya Rogers-Webster Member of the House of Assembly of Anguilla said:

“I welcome this opportunity to work with Commonwealth parliamentarians to observe the General Election in Montserrat on 24 October 2024. Election Observations have an important place in strengthening democracies, upholding international standards in electoral processes, and enhancing public trust in institutions. This Mission reflects that, and we are grateful for the warm reception we have already received from individuals and groups in Montserrat who are willing to engage with the Mission.”