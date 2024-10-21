New Demonstration Hydroponics System Aims to Boost Farming Method Awareness

The Department of Agriculture is building a demonstration hydroponics system in Brades, located directly opposite the existing aquaponics system. This initiative is part of the department’s efforts to raise awareness about different farming methods and help farmers make informed decisions on the best options for their needs.

This project aligns with the Ministry of Agriculture’s commitment to improving the quality and quantity of locally produced food by showcasing various farming methods. Director of Agriculture, Dr. Selvyn Maloney explained that farmers can often be uncertain about which type of hydroponics system works best for them due to the many variations available. “We have been educating the farmers and producers about the various types of production methods other than open field, such as aquaponics, hydroponics, and simple shade house designs, which can increase their yield and minimize their workload. When farmers and potential farmers can see for themselves how these systems work, the buy-in or uptake tends to be much more,” said Dr. Maloney.

He also noted that the department’s established aquaponics system has already inspired others to develop similar systems suited to their needs and budgets. The demonstration hydroponics system is being developed with a low-budget approach to encourage greater participation among farmers. “When the system is completed, visitors can have a copy or browse through a document which includes the costing, materials list, and potential yields from this size and design,” Dr. Maloney added.

The hydroponics system is expected to be completed by November 2024.

The hydroponics, aquaponics, and the soon-to-be-constructed tissue culture facility will all be located within the same compound, making it easier for farmers to compare the advantages and disadvantages of each farming method.