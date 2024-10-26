International Observers Share Their Initial Findings on Montserrat General Elections 2024

(Statement)

In the early hours of Friday 25 October, the CPA BIMR Mission observed the final votes counted and the results published of the Montserrat general elections. Within twelve hours, that Mission saw the new government and leader of the opposition sworn into office in a smooth, peaceful and efficient transfer of power.

Overall Election Day was efficiently administered, the election results were accepted by all stakeholders, there were no requests for a recount and there have been no legal challenges to date. The Mission commends the many individuals whose public service and hard work enabled this successful exercise of democracy, both in the preparation and the execution of election day. The election was transparent, fair and reflects the will of the Montserratians who went to the polls that day.

Many procedures were followed conscientiously although there were also areas where further attention and training would be beneficial to ensure a consistent application of procedure throughout the electoral process.

The increased turnout in this election, rising by five per cent, and the high number of candidates, demonstrates a high-level of civic engagement in politics in Montserrat and the resilience of society which thrives on the island. This election was notable for the introduction of a new mobile polling station which enabled persons to exercise their franchise in a more accessible and dignified manner.

The mobile polling team visited the prison, a care home and the hospital. The electoral officials, the prison, the care home, the hospital, the police and the defence force should be commended on this successful innovation.

Notwithstanding the successful execution of the election, and these further beneficial developments, they were delivered against a backdrop of complex legal, constitutional and regulatory frameworks. A comprehensive review of electoral processes and the legal frameworks within which they operate may prove prudent and enhance future elections. This could review issues such as the voter registration process, candidate eligibility, the regulation of election campaigns, political party registration, and rules on campaign finance, amongst other things.

On Election Day the Mission observed the opening of polling stations, voting throughout the day, the closing of polls and the count. The Mission observed all 13 polling stations, including the 12 polling stations across the island’s six divisions, and the mobile polling station in all three of its locations.

In addition to this statement, within two months of election day our Mission will produce a longer Final Report with recommendations which the Mission believes will enhance future elections.

“It has been a privilege to observe Montserrat’s general elections take place in a peaceful, competitive and transparent manner. We witnessed many individuals go ‘above and beyond’ in their public service to their country, ensuring election day went smoothly. This election saw the successful introduction of a mobile polling station and an increase in voter turnout. We trust this statement, and our forthcoming report, play a part in supporting Montserrat’s precious democracy.”

Hon. Shellya Rogers-Webster MHA (Anguilla), Head of Mission