Christmas Barrel Programme Starts November 1

Montserrat Customs and Revenue Services (MCRS) has announced that as of November 1, 2024, residents are eligible to receive two barrels at a rate of only $50 charge under the annual Christmas Barrel Concession Programme.

Under this programme each household is limited to two barrels of basic household items, clothing, and foodstuff at the preferential rate.

This measure will apply to barrels landed between November 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025, at Port Little Bay or any local Customs port, MCRS officials noted on ZJB Radio.

Any barrel containing commercial items, car parts, electrical items, goods for resale, electronics or more than 40oz alcohol will be processed in a normal manner.

A simplified declaration form is to be implemented which the applicant would complete at the time of clearing the barrels under the concession.