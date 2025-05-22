Young Filmmaker Wins Award for Cultural Short Film ‘Lady Oriole’

Twelve-year-old Kinara Dyer-Tuitt from Basildon is earning praise for her award-winning short film Lady Oriole, which she wrote and co-developed with her mother to honour her late grandmother and her Caribbean heritage.

The 15-minute film, created while Kinara was attending the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Wickford, weaves together folklore and personal storytelling. “The finished product is so beautiful and very emotional. I am still amazed that a little idea my mum and I tossed around at our dining table has now gotten wings to fly,” Kinara said. “It is so amazing, and I love the feedback we have received from everyone who has seen it, and I hope it continues to touch a lot of people all around the world.”

Lady Oriole follows a young girl named Mercy who uncovers her late grandmother’s journal, discovering stories that give her the strength to help her father navigate their shared grief. The film takes its title from the national bird of Montserrat and is Kinara’s tribute to the island and her grandmother’s legacy.

Kinara said she wanted her classmates and wider audiences to be more aware of different cultures. “I don’t really like it when people in my class make silly Jamaican accents, I just don’t really find it funny,” she told BBC Essex. “My mum was saying she wanted it to go global, but I’m so happy it’s here.”

Kinara’s mother, Katheleen Dyer-Tuitt, described the process as deeply personal. “Seeing the finished film Lady Oriole has been so emotional, I cried because it has been such an emotional journey, from start to now. We hope the movie is an inspiration to everyone who takes the time to watch it.”

The film was directed by PQA alumnus Eden Quine-Taylor, now a university student studying filmmaking. “It was a real full circle moment for me,” said Quine-Taylor. “As soon as I heard about the story Kinara was creating, I knew I had to be involved immediately. It is a really impressive concept and I found myself drawn to the magical realism Kinara created.”

Teri Levett, Principal of PQA Wickford, said, “We are so proud of Kinara and what she has accomplished with this award-winning short film. Having been a young performer with us for the past two years, it was clear early on that we had a passionate and creative filmmaker amongst us.”

Lady Oriole is now available to watch on PQATV.com and the PQATV YouTube channel. It will also be screened later this year at the PQA North and South regional film festivals, including showings at BFI London on 2nd November and Cineworld Sheffield on 16th November.

