Place the fritters on paper towel to drain excess oil
How to Make Pumpkin Fritters

Growing up, pumpkin fritters were a treat you would get in my house the day after soup day or a day when there was pumpkins served with a fish meal. My mother would always save some of the pumpkin and it would be a treat waiting for us to have when we got home from school.

Pumpkin fritters are often served as a side dish at catered events but you can make them at home with this easy recipe.

The batter should not be runny but add flour slowly to adjust the consistency as you go.

Pumpkin Fritters Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups pumpkin, peeled
3 cups water (for boiling the pumpkin)
1 cup flour (all-purpose)
1/4 teaspoon of baking powder
1 egg, beaten
1/3 cup milk
¼ cup brown sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon, ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Fresh oil for frying (enough to shallow-fry in a skillet)

When tiny bubbles appear on top, it may be time to turn them over.

Instructions:

Remove the seeds from the pumpkin.

Cut the pumpkin into small pieces to fit in your pot

Cook the pumpkin: Combine the pumpkin and water in a pot; simmer until tender (about 20 minutes)
Drain and mash well.

Make the batter: In a bowl, mash the pumpkin and add flour, baking powder, beaten egg, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Stir in milk to reach a thick but scoopable consistency.

Fry: Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Drop spoonfuls of batter into the oil, frying each fritter for about 2 – 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown. Turn when small bubbles begin appearing on the top.

We’ve got a preference for crispy edges in our home but you can remove them when they look like the image below.

Serve: Drain on paper towels and serve warm.
Additional toppings aren’t necessary, however, some people add a dab of butter or a dusting of powdered sugar.

Keep your eye on the pan as they can burn easily.

Variations to Try

Vegan/Gluten-free: Use mashed pumpkin, gluten-free flour, flaxseed “egg” (flax + water), almond milk—this version stays light and dairy-free

Healthier Steps

Some cooks prefer steaming the pumpkin to lock in flavour and nutrients, then draining excess water to avoid a runny batter

