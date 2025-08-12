How to Make Pumpkin Fritters

Growing up, pumpkin fritters were a treat you would get in my house the day after soup day or a day when there was pumpkins served with a fish meal. My mother would always save some of the pumpkin and it would be a treat waiting for us to have when we got home from school.
Pumpkin fritters are often served as a side dish at catered events but you can make them at home with this easy recipe.
Pumpkin Fritters Recipe
Ingredients:
2 cups pumpkin, peeled
3 cups water (for boiling the pumpkin)
1 cup flour (all-purpose)
1/4 teaspoon of baking powder
1 egg, beaten
1/3 cup milk
¼ cup brown sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon, ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Fresh oil for frying (enough to shallow-fry in a skillet)
Instructions:
Remove the seeds from the pumpkin.
Cut the pumpkin into small pieces to fit in your pot
Cook the pumpkin: Combine the pumpkin and water in a pot; simmer until tender (about 20 minutes)
Drain and mash well.
Make the batter: In a bowl, mash the pumpkin and add flour, baking powder, beaten egg, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Stir in milk to reach a thick but scoopable consistency.
Fry: Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Drop spoonfuls of batter into the oil, frying each fritter for about 2 – 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown. Turn when small bubbles begin appearing on the top.
We’ve got a preference for crispy edges in our home but you can remove them when they look like the image below.
Serve: Drain on paper towels and serve warm.
Additional toppings aren’t necessary, however, some people add a dab of butter or a dusting of powdered sugar.
Variations to Try
Vegan/Gluten-free: Use mashed pumpkin, gluten-free flour, flaxseed “egg” (flax + water), almond milk—this version stays light and dairy-free
Healthier Steps
Some cooks prefer steaming the pumpkin to lock in flavour and nutrients, then draining excess water to avoid a runny batter
