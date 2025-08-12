How to Make Pumpkin Fritters

Growing up, pumpkin fritters were a treat you would get in my house the day after soup day or a day when there was pumpkins served with a fish meal. My mother would always save some of the pumpkin and it would be a treat waiting for us to have when we got home from school.

Pumpkin fritters are often served as a side dish at catered events but you can make them at home with this easy recipe.

Pumpkin Fritters Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups pumpkin, peeled

3 cups water (for boiling the pumpkin)

1 cup flour (all-purpose)

1/4 teaspoon of baking powder

1 egg, beaten

1/3 cup milk

¼ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon, ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Fresh oil for frying (enough to shallow-fry in a skillet)

Instructions:

Remove the seeds from the pumpkin.

Cut the pumpkin into small pieces to fit in your pot

Cook the pumpkin: Combine the pumpkin and water in a pot; simmer until tender (about 20 minutes)

Drain and mash well.

Make the batter: In a bowl, mash the pumpkin and add flour, baking powder, beaten egg, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Stir in milk to reach a thick but scoopable consistency.

Fry: Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Drop spoonfuls of batter into the oil, frying each fritter for about 2 – 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown. Turn when small bubbles begin appearing on the top.

We’ve got a preference for crispy edges in our home but you can remove them when they look like the image below.

Serve: Drain on paper towels and serve warm.

Additional toppings aren’t necessary, however, some people add a dab of butter or a dusting of powdered sugar.

Variations to Try

Vegan/Gluten-free: Use mashed pumpkin, gluten-free flour, flaxseed “egg” (flax + water), almond milk—this version stays light and dairy-free

Healthier Steps

Some cooks prefer steaming the pumpkin to lock in flavour and nutrients, then draining excess water to avoid a runny batter

Like this: Like Loading...