The Great Johnny Cake Debate – Recipe Inside

Is it a Johnny Cake, a muffin, a festival or a bake?

This Caribbean classic is called by many different names across the region and in Montserrat.

Here you can find them made in a variety of ways at various restaurants and cook shops across the island.

A festival, which is made by Jamaicans, has more corn meal, tends to be sweeter and rolled into long sticks before frying.

Guyanese nationals tend to call their version a muffin, which is often small round balls that are very light and airy.

Trinidadians and Virgin Islanders tend to call theirs a bake.

The more hearty version, which may be larger and round or small but very thick, we call a Johnny Cake. Some people include a little corn meal as well.

Some islands prefer to bake them rather than fry them, hence why they are called bakes. But even fried ones are called bakes too.

No matter what you call it, here’s a recipe that can be the foundation for your very own version of this delicious bread.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar (optional)

1/4 cup unsalted butter, cold and cut into small pieces

3/4 cup milk (you can water/coconut/almond milk instead)

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Add the cold, diced butter to the dry ingredients. Using your fingers or a pastry cutter, work the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Slowly add the milk (or water) to the mixture, stirring continuously until the dough comes together. Be careful not to overmix; you want a soft, slightly sticky dough. (If you live in a cold climate, using slightly warmed water helps, if the flour is very cold.) In your mixing bowl or on a lightly floured surface, knead the dough gently for a minute or two. Let the dough rise for about 30 minutes Divide the dough into golf ball-sized portions and shape them into rounds. Heat vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, gently place the Johnny Cakes into the pan. Fry each side until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes per side. Remove the Johnny Cakes from the oil and place them on a paper towel to absorb any excess oil. Serve the Johnny Cakes warm and enjoy them as a delightful snack or as a side dish with your favourite meal.

Warm Johnny Cakes pair perfectly with your favourite cheese, sliced meats, saltfish, fried fish, barbecue chicken, jerk chicken. It really is up to you.

Old school Caribbean people understand the joy of a Johnny Cake and corned beef sandwich. iykyk

Johnny Cakes can be stored for up to two or three days in the fridge and can be eaten cold or warmed up. Frozen, they can last much longer.

Be sure to tag us in your photos on IG at discovermontserrat when you’ve tried this recipe.

Like this: Like Loading...