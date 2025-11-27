Stratian Trio Launch Premium 1768 Rums

Two rums with a nod to Montserrat’s enslaved past were introduced at the 1st Montserrat Diaspora Leadership Conference in London on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The 1768 Rum line from JSR Spirits, founded by James “Jamal” Simmonds, Axcel Simmonds and Jeevan Robinson, is built on a clear mission to celebrate Montserrat’s history through premium, modern Caribbean rums.

Revolt R1768 White Rum offers a bright, citrus-forward profile, crafted with organic cane sugar and lifted by a clean note of Key lime, echoing Montserrat’s agricultural heritage. Smooth, crisp and versatile, it’s designed for drinkers seeking a contemporary rum with character.

R1768 Rebel Dark Spiced Rum leans into depth and boldness. Infused with organic spices and blended for richness, it delivers warm, lingering notes suited to sipping or elevating cocktails. Both rums honour the heroes of Montserrat’s 1768 rebellions, blending heritage with craftsmanship in a way that feels purposeful and forward-looking.

Expect to see this brand featured at next year’s St Patrick’s Festival.

Head to https://jsrspirits.com/ to find out where you can sample the rums in the coming weeks.

Photos by Raggadon Lyndon Charles White and JSR Spirits

