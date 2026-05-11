CARPHA Says Hantavirus Risk to Caribbean Remains Low

Caribbean health officials say the risk to the region remains low as international authorities continue monitoring the hantavirus outbreak linked to the Dutch-registered expedition cruise vessel MV Hondius, which has now been connected to eight confirmed and suspected cases and three deaths worldwide.

Speaking during a regional media briefing on Sunday, Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Dr. Lisa Indar, said the agency has been actively coordinating with international and regional partners since the outbreak was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 2.

The outbreak involves the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare form of the disease capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

“To date, as of May 11, eight cases have been identified by the WHO, including both confirmed and suspected infections with three reported deaths,” Dr. Indar said.

She explained that the vessel departed Argentina on April 1 on a South Atlantic expedition and carried passengers and crew from 28 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines and the Netherlands.

Several passengers were medically evacuated or disembarked in different countries, triggering an international contact tracing effort coordinated by the WHO, Dutch authorities and other health agencies.

CARPHA said hantavirus is a “well-documented rodent-borne viral zoonotic disease” with around 20 known strains worldwide. However, the Andes strain involved in this outbreak is unusual because it is the only known variant capable of limited person-to-person spread.

“This rare human-to-human transmission usually requires intimate or prolonged exposure,” Dr. Indar noted.

She stressed that the virus does not spread like COVID-19 or influenza and does not have the same pandemic potential.

“Hantavirus is NOT COVID-19 because it spreads very differently,” she said. “COVID-19 spreads globally because it transmits easily between people, including those with mild or no symptoms. In contrast, hantavirus is primarily rodent-borne, and human-to-human spread is uncommon and limited, and requires close, intimate contact.”

According to CARPHA, the rodent species associated with the Andes strain is not present in the Caribbean, reducing the likelihood of local transmission within the region.

The agency said its surveillance and laboratory systems are actively monitoring the situation, while CARPHA has already issued a regional watching brief, convened meetings with chief medical officers and emergency response teams, and continues daily monitoring of developments.

“The current risk to the Caribbean is low,” Dr. Indar said.

The briefing comes as authorities in the United Kingdom also sought to reassure the public after a group of passengers linked to the outbreak arrived at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral for monitoring and care.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said the response was precautionary and based on guidance from the NHS and public health officials.

“People will understandably have questions when they hear news like this, so I want to reassure residents that this is a precautionary, carefully managed response based on the advice of the NHS and public health officials,” Rotheram said in a public statement.

He added that officials had implemented “every risk mitigation possible” and confirmed that those arriving at Arrowe Park were not displaying symptoms.

“The risk to the wider public therefore remains very, very low,” he said.

Rotheram also stressed that Arrowe Park Hospital was continuing normal operations and encouraged residents to continue attending appointments and using NHS services as usual.

International health agencies, including the WHO, CDC and UK Health Security Agency, continue to monitor the outbreak and coordinate contact tracing efforts involving exposed passengers and crew.

CARPHA urged Caribbean residents to remain vigilant but not alarmed, advising people to practise good hygiene, wash hands regularly, avoid close contact with unwell individuals, and take precautions in areas where rodents may be present.

“This outbreak highlights the importance of rapid international coordination, contact tracing, and isolation measures to prevent further spread of rare but potentially deadly viruses,” Dr. Indar said.

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