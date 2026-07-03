Wisdom Groove to Celebrate Senior Citizens at MOPPA UK Family Fun Day

MOPPA UK is delighted to unveil Wisdom Groove, a dedicated senior citizens’ experience at this year’s Annual Family Fun Day, supported by Bank of Montserrat Ltd. and delivered in partnership with Moving Waves, a Haringey-based arts and wellbeing organisation.

Wisdom Groove is a specially designed space for older adults to enjoy music, gentle movement, and social connection in a safe and inclusive environment. Featuring a live DJ and guided activity sessions, the area is intended to promote wellbeing, confidence, and active ageing through accessible and enjoyable participation.

Moving Waves will coordinate the dance and movement programme, bringing specialist expertise in using music and creative activity to support physical and emotional wellbeing. Their involvement ensures the space remains engaging, inclusive, and suitable for all levels of mobility.

Bank of Montserrat Ltd.’s sponsorship reflects its continued commitment to community wellbeing, inclusion, and intergenerational connection, supporting initiatives that recognise and celebrate the contribution of older people within society.

The initiative holds particular significance within the MOPPA UK community, where there is a growing population of older members. At the Senior Citizens’ Dinner held earlier this year in April, three attendees were centenarians, highlighting the remarkable longevity within the community and the enduring presence of its elder generation.

“Wisdom Groove is about creating a space where our elders are not only included, but truly celebrated. With the support of the Bank of Montserrat and Moving Waves, we are able to deliver a meaningful and joyful experience that promotes wellbeing, dignity, and connection in later life,” said Keima Allen, MOPPA UK Trustee and Fundraising & Communications Lead.

Wisdom Groove forms part of MOPPA UK’s wider commitment to strengthening intergenerational ties and ensuring older adults remain active, visible, and valued within the community.

Event Details

MOPPA Family Fun Day (FREE ENTRY)

Saturday, 11 July 2026

12:00 – 20:00 (GMT+1)

Chestnuts Park, St Ann’s Road, London, N15 3AQ

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