Breadfruit & Mango Fest – Sunday, August 28, 2022

The Ministry of Agriculture invites you to their first Breadfruit & Mango Fest on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Montserrat National Trust.

Product Development Competition Notes

Location: Verandah

Utilizes breadfruit and/or mango as the dominant ingredient Target market is for regional or international export The minimum length of time for perishability is one month Final shelf-ready product presentation is not required Judging by anonymous ballot of festival attendees Each entrant gets a table and 2 chairs The setup will be at 9am Product presentation and ballot count at 3pm

Product Development Cash Prizes

1st Place – $1000

2nd Place – $500

3rd Place – $300

Mango Eating Competition Notes