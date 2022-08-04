Breadfruit & Mango Fest – Sunday, August 28, 2022

The Ministry of Agriculture invites you to their first Breadfruit & Mango Fest on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Montserrat National Trust.

Complete the registration form here…

Product Development Competition Notes

Location: Verandah

  1. Utilizes breadfruit and/or mango as the dominant ingredient
  2. Target market is for regional or international export
  3. The minimum length of time for perishability is one month
  4. Final shelf-ready product presentation is not required
  5. Judging by anonymous ballot of festival attendees
  6. Each entrant gets a table and 2 chairs
  7. The setup will be at 9am
  8. Product presentation and ballot count at 3pm

Product Development Cash Prizes

1st Place – $1000
2nd Place – $500
3rd Place – $300

Mango Eating Competition Notes

Location: Green space adjacent to verandah

  1. A total of 8 participants for the competition
  2. Whoever eats the most (mangoes must have no flesh remaining) in 2 minutes wins
  3. A blind draw of those that registered will be done at the event to determine the participants
  4. Start time 330pm

Mango Eating Cash Prize

Sole winner – $250

Sponsored by Victor’s Supermarket

Cooking Competition Notes

Location: MNT Conference room

  1. Utilizes breadfruit and/or mango as the dominant ingredient
  2. Food is pre-cooked and ready to eat on arrival
  3. Judging by anonymous ballot of festival attendees
  4. 1 chair per entrant and 2 entrants to a table
  5. Starts at 4pm

Cooking Cash Prizes

1st Place – $1000
2nd Place – $500
3rd Place – $300

You are allowed to register for all competitions.

Adults must pay a $50 registration fee at the Montserrat Arts Council upstairs at the Little Bay Market Building by Friday, August 19, 2022.

