Breadfruit & Mango Fest – Sunday, August 28, 2022

Sponsors
The Ministry of Agriculture invites you to their first Breadfruit & Mango Fest on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Montserrat National Trust.
Complete the registration form here…
Product Development Competition Notes
Location: Verandah
- Utilizes breadfruit and/or mango as the dominant ingredient
- Target market is for regional or international export
- The minimum length of time for perishability is one month
- Final shelf-ready product presentation is not required
- Judging by anonymous ballot of festival attendees
- Each entrant gets a table and 2 chairs
- The setup will be at 9am
- Product presentation and ballot count at 3pm
Product Development Cash Prizes
1st Place – $1000
2nd Place – $500
3rd Place – $300
Mango Eating Competition Notes
Location: Green space adjacent to verandah
- A total of 8 participants for the competition
- Whoever eats the most (mangoes must have no flesh remaining) in 2 minutes wins
- A blind draw of those that registered will be done at the event to determine the participants
- Start time 330pm
Mango Eating Cash Prize
Sole winner – $250
Sponsored by Victor’s Supermarket
Cooking Competition Notes
Location: MNT Conference room
- Utilizes breadfruit and/or mango as the dominant ingredient
- Food is pre-cooked and ready to eat on arrival
- Judging by anonymous ballot of festival attendees
- 1 chair per entrant and 2 entrants to a table
- Starts at 4pm
Cooking Cash Prizes
1st Place – $1000
2nd Place – $500
3rd Place – $300
You are allowed to register for all competitions.
Adults must pay a $50 registration fee at the Montserrat Arts Council upstairs at the Little Bay Market Building by Friday, August 19, 2022.
