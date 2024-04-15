Services
Across Montserrat and beyond we’re helping people and businesses just like yours reach even more of their target audience through effective media promotion and content.
Social Media & Digital Promotion
Boost your business’s online visibility, whether you’re promoting events, restaurants, or properties, with our expert digital marketing services. We’ll help you connect with your audience through engaging online campaigns that really make an impact.
Social Media Management
Need support in publishing engaging posts and stories?
Let us help you with your social media management from creating, scheduling and monitoring posts across your social media platforms.
Discover Montserrat will help you achieve your goals of ensuring your business is known in Montserrat and beyond, bringing together your brand’s digital engagement and customer expectations.
Experienced in effectively managing social media across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn, our dedicated team will help make your digital presence grow and increase your brand reach.
Video & Photography
Want to bring your business to life and increase your coverage?
Promoting your business with video and quality images is a successful way to increase your exposure. Ranging from images of your property, event or offers, to videos capturing and maintaining viewers’ interest, our aim is to bring your business to life.
All of our video and photography comes with social media promotion and website advertising.
Prices start from XCD850. Please see below for some of our recent video projects.
Content Creation
We pride ourselves on creating fresh and engaging content that moves your business forward.
Let us provide your business with valuable, relevant, quality content that elevates and increases your brand’s visibility.
Content types include blogs, press releases, magazine features, social media posts, reels and long form video.
Social Media & Radio Campaigns
If you’re looking for the perfect social media campaign then you’ve come to the right place.
We can help expand your brand today. Our campaigns are across multiple social media platforms.
Let us organise your next campaign to increase your consumer awareness, interest, brand, product, or service. Prices start from just XCD 750/month.
Bespoke Marketing
We can create a bespoke package for you to advertise your business. This includes social media marketing, website advertising, video marketing and photography tailored to suit your business and budget.
We’ll work with you to put together a bespoke marketing package that’s aligned with your business goals and your customers’ needs.
We work with any marketing budget, big or small.
Sponsorship
Our ultimate goal is to continue to showcase what Montserrat has to offer!
Explore a variety of sponsorship opportunities that align with our engaging content on Things to Do, Restaurant & Tours guides, entertainment, and notable personalities.
Partner with us to place your brand at the center of the most exciting and relevant experiences, reaching a dynamic audience eager to explore what’s next.
Website Advertising
We can create advertising campaigns across our website, creating eye-catching banners to help boost your business or event.
With thousands of visitors per day to our website, starting a website advertising campaign with us is the simplest way to get your business noticed.