Grades 5, 6 and At-Risk Pupils to Return to St. Augustine Primary Campus

The St. Augustine Catholic Primary School announced last week that it plans to resume face to face instruction for some students on Monday, June 22 until July 31, 2020.

Chairman of the School Board Melissa O’Garro said in a released statement that the board has agreed to bring students of Grade five and six as well as at risk pupils in Grades one to four back to the school compound for daily classes.

The main purpose for resumption of classes for the 36 students in the upper classes is to enable them to complete core subjects’ curricula in preparation for 2020 Levelling Tests and 2021 CPEA. It also provides the opportunity for teachers to further support pupils who have been having difficulties with connectivity and devices as well as work supervision, the release said.

The majority of students from grades one to four as well as in Kindergarten will continue remote learning for the remainder of the term.

“St. Augustine Catholic Primary School continues to collaborate with the Ministries of Education and Health to ensure that it utilizes measures that will keep the safety and welfare of pupils its top priority.”

