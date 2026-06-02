Montserrat Details Hurricane Readiness Across Critical Services

From emergency shelters and healthcare facilities to fuel supplies, communications systems and disaster response teams, government agencies say significant preparations are already in place as Montserrat enters the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Updates provided during the Annual Hurricane Conference hosted by the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) on Monday, June 1, 2026, highlighted the extensive planning and coordination taking place across government and emergency services to ensure the island is ready should a major weather event occur.

Among the key areas reviewed were shelter readiness, emergency communications, healthcare services, transportation infrastructure, fuel security, public safety and community response capabilities.

Emergency Shelters Ready for Activation

The DMCA reported that seven hurricane shelters have been designated for use during the 2026 season, providing accommodation for approximately 190 people if needed.

The shelters include facilities at Lookout, Davy Hill, Cavalla Hill and Salem. Officials also welcomed the return of the Salem Community Centre to the island’s shelter stock after years of being unavailable due to structural issues.

While capacity has been reduced from previous years, down from 220, due to the Koinacraft facility being occupied by hospital project workers, officials said efforts are continuing to identify additional shelter options and improve existing facilities.

The agency is also seeking funding to expand the availability of emergency generators at shelters across the island.

Strong Focus on Emergency Communications

Maintaining communications during and after a hurricane remains a key priority.

The DMCA outlined a multi-layered communications system that includes the island-wide siren network, ZJB Radio, satellite phones, high-frequency radio systems, social media platforms and emergency operations facilities.

Officials noted that recent upgrades have been made to the island’s warning siren system and that additional improvements are planned.

The Emergency Operations Centre, located at the DMCA headquarters, remains the central hub for coordinating government and emergency response activities during disasters.

Health Services Prepared for Multiple Scenarios

The Ministry of Health and Social Services reported that hurricane plans have been updated across all divisions, including social services, primary healthcare and hospital operations.

Special attention is being given to vulnerable residents through welfare assessments and support planning.

New generators have been installed or are being commissioned at healthcare facilities across the island, while several clinics also have solar backup systems.

The ministry has established procedures for distributing medication and medical supplies throughout the island ahead of major storms and has plans in place to relocate critical hospital services should severe hurricane conditions threaten the existing facility.

Infrastructure and Public Utilities Monitored

The Ministry of Infrastructure continues to carry out drainage maintenance, gut clearing and vegetation management aimed at reducing flooding and protecting critical infrastructure.

Officials reported that government buildings have benefited from significant investment in hurricane protection measures, including the installation of permanent hurricane shutters.

Particular attention continues to be given to roads, bridges, drainage systems and utility corridors that could be affected by heavy rainfall or strong winds.

The recently reopened Belham Bridge is also being monitored as part of the island’s broader infrastructure resilience programme.

Fuel Supplies Secured

The Trade Division reported that arrangements are in place to maintain fuel security throughout the hurricane season.

Under a recently signed agreement, Montserrat is expected to maintain up to 21 days of fuel supplies, including both liquefied petroleum gas and white oils.

Officials said expanded storage capacity currently under development will further strengthen the island’s resilience during emergencies.

New Capabilities for Emergency Responders

The Royal Montserrat Police Service highlighted several new capabilities that will support response efforts during and after storms.

These include newly acquired drones capable of thermal imaging, enhanced marine response assets and upgraded search and rescue equipment.

The Montserrat Volcano Observatory also reported expanded drone capabilities that can be used for damage assessments following severe weather events.

Meanwhile, the Montserrat Red Cross confirmed that emergency relief supplies remain available to support approximately 30 families should assistance be required following a disaster.

Whole-of-Island Approach

While much of the focus during hurricane season falls on emergency agencies, officials emphasised that disaster preparedness extends far beyond government departments.

The conference brought together representatives from ministries, utilities, emergency services, healthcare, agriculture, education, community organisations and the private sector, reflecting the collaborative approach required during emergencies.

As forecasts point to a potentially quieter Atlantic season, officials say preparations cannot be relaxed.

For Montserrat, readiness is measured not by how many storms form across the Atlantic, but by how prepared the island is when one threatens its shores.

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