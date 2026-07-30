Research Day 2026 Highlights Evidence-Based Solutions to Montserrat’s Health Challenges

Research examining chronic diseases, mental health, prostate cancer, antimicrobial resistance and other pressing health concerns was presented during the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ Annual Research Day 2026.

Held under the theme “Evidence in Action: Advancing Health Through Research”, the event featured seven in-person presentations and several virtual contributions from local health professionals, researchers and visiting specialists.

Acting Minister of Health and Social Services Crenston Buffonge said the value of the studies would be realised when the evidence was translated into policies, programmes and clinical practices that improved health outcomes.

Research presented during the day showed that hypertension, diabetes, depression, psychotic disorders and prostate-related conditions continue to place considerable pressure on Montserrat’s health services.

Hypertension prevalence among adults aged 40 and over in the Eastern Caribbean stands at 57.9%. A 2022 household survey in Montserrat also found that 34.5% of respondents reported having been diagnosed with at least one chronic illness.

A pilot self-management programme developed for people living with both hypertension and type 2 diabetes produced encouraging results. The three-session programme, involving eight participants, achieved an average 10% increase in knowledge and improvements of up to 45% in participants’ confidence in managing their conditions.

However, presenters said participation remained a challenge. More than 30 people considered to be in greatest need were invited, but only eight attended. Discussions focused on whether the programme should be offered every six months or annually and whether the Ministry has sufficient staffing to sustain it.

Research Day also featured findings on adult vaccination attitudes, nutrition among older adults, diabetic foot care, urology services, antimicrobial resistance and barriers to accessing mental health support.

An adult vaccination survey involving 66 people found that 53% did not know which vaccines they required as adults. While most respondents considered vaccines safe and effective, many did not believe vaccination was personally necessary because vaccine-preventable diseases are rarely seen in Montserrat.

A systematic review of nutrition among older adults highlighted that an estimated 30% of older people cannot consume enough food to meet their basic nutritional needs. The research also identified social isolation as an important barrier to healthy eating and found that following a Mediterranean diet could reduce cardiovascular risk by 30%.

Minister of Agriculture John Osborne said the findings showed the need for greater collaboration between the Ministries of Health and Agriculture.

He said local diets were often heavily weighted towards starch and suggested that increased access to locally grown food could support the prevention of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.

“Health care is expensive, but it’s a lot cheaper to prevent people from getting sick in the first place,” Osborne said.

Research presented during the day also supported the use of the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire as an initial screening tool for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder among Caribbean children.

The study, conducted across five Caribbean islands with 50 participating families, found a nine-point difference between children with and without an ADHD diagnosis. It recorded an area under the curve score of 0.83 and supported a cut-off score of 18 for further assessment.

Researchers cautioned that the questionnaire should be used as a first-line screening instrument and not as a diagnosis. The study is the first to test the tool specifically for ADHD screening in the Caribbean.

Awards were presented at the end of the event. Dr Tiffany Skerritt-Fleming received the Best Presenter award with a score of 97.6%, while Dr Dorothea Hazel-Blake received the Most Impactful Research award with 96.6%.

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