MFA Appoints Dr Gabriel Calderón as Technical Consultant and National Team Head Coach

The Montserrat Football Association (MFA) has appointed Dr Gabriel Calderón Pellegrino as its technical consultant and head coach of the Senior Men’s National Team.

The appointment, announced on Thursday, July 30, forms part of the association’s wider strategy to strengthen football structures, expand technical capacity and establish sustainable development pathways from grassroots to senior level.

Calderón holds a UEFA Pro Coach Licence and a PhD in Sports Sciences. He has worked in football coaching, technical development and coach education across Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America.

His career includes technical and educational roles with FIFA, LaLiga, Real Madrid, universities and professional football clubs. He has supported the development of players, coaches and football structures at club and national levels.

Calderón previously served as technical consultant to the Haitian Football Federation, contributing to its technical and national team programmes during a period that culminated in qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

He also has prior knowledge of Montserrat’s football environment. As a FIFA technical expert, he contributed to a country-specific analysis of Montserrat’s talent development ecosystem in 2019 as part of FIFA’s Increasing Global Competitiveness Report.

In his role with the MFA, Calderón will lead and support the continued development of a long-term football strategy. His responsibilities will include restructuring the association’s sporting operations, strengthening domestic football and developing national team programmes for boys and girls from youth to senior levels.

His work will focus on player development, talent identification, national team planning, coach education and the implementation of sustainable structures aligned with FIFA and Concacaf standards.

Working closely with the MFA’s General Secretariat, Calderón will also provide strategic technical guidance and help establish clearer development pathways for young players.

As head coach of the Senior Men’s National Team, he will lead preparations for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League campaign. He will work with the coaching staff and players to prepare the squad for international competition while establishing the standards and culture intended to support the association’s long-term vision.

“I am proud to begin this project with the Montserrat Football Association. We know there is tremendous potential for growth and, while we are realistic about the challenges ahead, we will work with ambition, professionalism and commitment to build something special for the future of football in Montserrat,” Calderón said.

The MFA said the appointment supports its plans to strengthen programmes for boys, girls, senior players and coaches, while connecting football development on Montserrat with the island’s diaspora.

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