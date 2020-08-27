Negative COVID-19 Tests Needed to Travel to Montserrat

As of Sunday August 30, at 5AM the Public Health (COVID19 Suppression) (No.5) Order, S.R.O. 64 of 2020 will come into force with a requirement for persons traveling to Montserrat to have a negative PCR COVID-19 test result. The individual is required to undergo the PCR COVID-19 test no earlier than seven days prior to entering Montserrat.

The negative PCR COVID19 test result document must state the following:

a) name, address, telephone number and email address of the laboratory which conducted the test;

b) the date the test was conducted;

c) full names, date of birth and address of the person tested for COVID-19; and

d) the results of the PCR COVID19 test conducted in relation to that person.

However, some individuals are exempted from the negative COVID-19 test requirement.

They are:

a) A child aged 12 and under;

b) A person entering Montserrat in circumstances related to a medical evacuation;

and

c) A person who has been granted permission by the Minister to enter Montserrat for the purpose of aiding with preparations for a disaster or after a disaster.

Nonetheless, these individuals may be subject to screening, temperature checks and clinical examinations on entering Montserrat.

Along with the negative COVID-19 Test Results, all persons must still register to travel to Montserrat prior to booking their flights to Montserrat. This registration process requires persons to complete and submit the declaration form published on the government of Montserrat website www.gov.ms/register-to-travel-to-montserrat/ . The form must be completed and submitted no later than three days prior to booking a ticket to enter Montserrat.

The persons allowed to enter Montserrat are as follows:

a) A Montserratian;

b) A person who holds a permit of permanent residence;

c) A person who ordinarily resides on Montserrat;

d) A person who owns a habitable house or home in Montserrat;

e) The dependent (husband, wife, child or other dependent) of a person who falls under

the categories listed above (a-d) once he or she resided in Montserrat for any period

of time prior to March 16, 2020.

f) A professional person who has been engaged by the Government of Montserrat, and has been granted permission by the Minister of Health to enter Montserrat, prior to travelling to Montserrat

g) A member of the crew of an aircraft or ship;

h) A non-resident technician, once he has been granted permission to enter Montserrat, prior to travelling to Montserrat;

i) A person who has been granted permission by the Minister of Health to enter Montserrat for the purpose of aiding with preparations for a disaster or after a disaster; and

j) Any other person, as determined by the Minister of Health, for the purpose of aiding in the suppression of COVID-19.

As it relates to who is classified as (c) a person who ordinarily resides on Montserrat, the Order explains this classification as follows: “A person is ‘ordinarily resident’ in Montserrat if the person has established a regular habitual mode of life in Montserrat, the continuity of which has persisted apart from temporary or occasional absences.”

Persons entering Montserrat are required to self-quarantine for 14 days commencing on their date of entry, whether or not the person has symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

The new order expires on Monday September 28 at 5:00a.m. and can be read or downloaded from the following link:

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/SRO-64-of-2020-PUBLIC-HEALTH-

COVID-19-SUPPRESSION-No.5-ORDER.pdf

