Montserrat Red Cross Needs Donations for Traditional Christmas Dinner for the Vulnerable

Donations of cash and raw foods are needed for the Montserrat Red Cross to continue its 23-year tradition of providing a Christmas dinner for the vulnerable.

Director of the MRC Glenn Francis said on the Breakfast Show on ZJB Radio that the charity is committed to delivering a meal this year and needs the public support to do so. He added, that they are aware of the pressure that the pandemic has put on the finances of their usual donors and they are hoping that the public will contribute as every little bit helps.

This year, the Red Cross will work with the Davy Hill Community group and Meals on Wheels to make the event more robust and serve the vulnerable and elderly a Traditional Caribbean Christmas Day meal.

Due to health concerns no prepared foods will be accepted. Everyone is asked to drop by the office in Brades or call 664-491-3799/2699 to make a pledge. They plan to collect all pledges before or on December 18, 2020. Those overseas who would like to give can call the director on WhatsApp at 64-495-9126.

Listen to the interview – Wednesday December 9, 2020 “Red Cross Director Glenn Francis Requests Donations For Traditional Christmas Meal For Those In Need” | Montserrat Radio Echo (wordpress.com)

