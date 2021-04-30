Montserratian Educator Appointed to ILO/UNESCO Committee

(Press Release) Senior Researcher at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus, Dr. Glenford Howe has been appointed to the Joint ILO/UNESCO Committee of Experts on the Application of the Recommendations concerning Teaching Personnel (CEART). Dr. Howe joins 11 other independent experts at leading universities from across the globe on the international committee. His appointment was announced at 341st Session of the ILO Governing Body held in Geneva in March and his service is effective from March 2021 until December 2024.

CEART, jointly established by the ILO and UNESCO is composed of experts in education, teaching and labour. The Committee examines trends in teaching and how countries are applying published ILO/UNESCO Recommendations concerning the Status of Teachers (1966) and the UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel (1997). According to the CEART mandate, the experts were selected on the basis of their competence in the main fields covered by the 1966 and 1997 Recommendations and their knowledge of the problems that may arise in their application and are designated and acting in their personal capacities.

Commenting on the appointment, he stated, “I see this as another area of international recognition of the scholarship, advocacy and global development engagement of UWI faculty and staff, and the institution as a whole.”

A proud UWI alumnus, and former WIGUT President, Dr. Howe is recognised as a thought leader, advocate and author in higher education. His areas of specialization include socio-economic issues impacting education including equity, gender and the SDGs in the Caribbean.

Dr. Howe, a Montserratian, has published extensively in various disciplines including, History, Politics, Governance, Education, Health and Child Protection. His doctoral thesis from the University of London, titled Race War and Nationalism: A Social History of West Indians in the First World War was turned into a TV documentary in the UK and also published as a book.

Prior to his new role on the Joint ILO/UNESCO Committee, Dr Howe has been commissioned as an expert by numerous regional and international bodies including UNESCO, UNICEF, UNDP, CDB, BBC, CARICOM, the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, The UWI and the governments of Barbados, Belize and Anguilla.

He has served as Associate Editor (Caribbean co-editor) of the Inter-American Journal of Education for Democracy (IJED) and as a member of the Advisory Board for the Inter-American Programme on Education for Democratic Values and Practices. He prepared the draft of the CARICOM High Level/ Ministerial declaration: “The Bridgetown Declaration and Agenda for Action to Combat Child Sexual Abuse in the Caribbean” and Barbados’ report to the UN Committee of the Rights of the Child. He was also co-author and presenter of the main discussion/strategy paper “Education in the Commonwealth: Quality Education for Equitable Development: Performance, Paths and Productivity-3PS” at the 19th Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers which was held in the Bahamas in June 2015. In 2016 he co-authored a major concept paper on the development of an Inter-American Education agenda for the 9th Conference of the Inter-American Ministers of Education and most recently, he drafted the Human Resource Development (HRD) 2030 strategy under the supervision of the CARICOM HRD Commission.

In 2018, Dr. Howe was honoured by The UWI Cave Hill as one of its 70 Most Outstanding Graduates.