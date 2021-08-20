Promoting Your Hotel, Bed & Breakfast and Villas on Instagram

Montserratian property owners who cater to the bed and breakfast and villa crowd are missing out on a lot of potential clients by not utilising the social media platform Instagram. It isn’t enough to set up an account which you never log in to. With some strategy and time you can get the attention of your share of the more than one billion people who use the social media platform for fun and business.

As you aren’t looking to attract thousands to your property annually due to lack of capacity, with a focused plan you can find the types of customers who are ideal for your offerings.

Villa owners, small hoteliers and property management companies on Montserrat should consider starting an Instagram account because seeing is believing, to use a cliché. Instagram is all about beautiful images and videos and with the wonderful properties and views on island, you’ve got a lot to show off. Instagram also gets much more engagement than Facebook when done right.

Hashtags

The power of Instagram comes alive when you use hashtags or as older folks would know it as the pound sign (#).

Placing a word after this symbol immediately makes it clickable and thereby searchable. You can find all of the other images which use the same hashtag. It becomes a filing system for the photos and finding people with a similar interest.

Using hashtags is vital to being able to help people find you and your property. Experts suggest using up to 30 hashtags in your related industry with each post. Check out our other hashtags tips here… An easy fix is to create your hashtag list in a Note app then select and paste into the Instagram comment section right after you’ve written a short blurb about the image.

Who Would Enjoy Your Property?

Identify before you begin who your ideal customers are. While Instagram is currently most popular with people under 35, there is a growing population of over 55 users online. Know who your audience is. Setting up a business account will help you collect the data to see if you are reaching your ideal customer profile. You won’t be able to do this on a basic account as the analytics are limited to likes and comments.

Maybe you prefer having married couples or families at your property, then you can list this as one of the hashtags you want to use. #couples #honeymooners #family.

Do you find that people who come to your property are there to recover from illness, write a book, paint, do nothing? Then find creative ways to speak to these people through your images, videos, and hashtags.

Where to Next?

Unlike Facebook, users can’t immediately click on a link which takes you to your website or booking engine. Which means it is your consistent visibility and ability to inspire action which causes them to take that extra step to go into your profile to click on your web link. In your profile is currently the only space to post a clickable link. If you do not have a website, use linktr.ee to set up direct links to your booking platform or other pages where people can find out more.

Every property owner must do their part to attract customers. It is important to create the attention and let people know you are ready to be their host.

Suggested Hashtags

We’ve compiled some suggested hashtags for your industry and the Caribbean, which may be of use to you as you manage your instagram account.

Hashtag your property name. For example: #tropicalmansionsuites #sunrisevillas

Hashtag your location on island. #woodlands

Hashtag what is in the image. #sky #goatwater

Then add hashtags relevant to your industry and the people you want as customers.

Some suggested hashtags for Realtors and hoteliers: #vacationenvy #luxuryrealestate #realtor #luxurylifestyle #instagood #picoftheday #realestate #luxury #caribbean #luxurylife #view #luxuryhomes #wealth #motivation #money #network #business #businessmindset #vision #goals #success #followme #f4f #realtorlife #inspiration #multiplestreamsofincome #welcomehome #instahome #forsale #househunting #homeandgarden #gorgeoushome #architecture #architektur #design #architect #decor #interior #creative #designer #archi #instalover #villa #travelmontserrat #montserrat #islandlife #caribbeanlife #travelcaribbean #caribbeantravel #travelgram #festival #carnival #beautifulpeople #gorgeous #ocean #beaches #beachlife #volcano #volcanoisland #islandhopping #wanderlust

Basic Instagram hashtags you can include one or two of.

#instagood

#instamood

#instadaily

#bestoftheday

#iphoneonly

#nofilter – For when you aren’t using an Instagram or other filter on your photo.

#igdaily

#instalove

#igaddict

#ig_caribbean

If all Montserratians on Instagram agreed to use some common hashtags it would increase the likelihood of them beginning to trend and increase in popularity.

Suggestions for all Instagram accounts regardless of industry.

#ig_montserrat

#montserratlife

#664preneurs

volcanoisland

#discovermni

#discovermontserrat

#visitmni

#visitmontserrat

#islandofmontserrat

#montserratwestindies

Nerissa Golden is a media and business strategist and the founder of Truly Caribbean Academy, an elearning platform for entrepreneurs. She is the editor of Discover Montserrat and author of eight books, including Start, Grow, Thrive: Build a Business to Last. Follow her on Instagram at @trulynerissagolden