Hurricane Sam Intensifies, Tropical Cyclone Alert for Montserrat

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES5:28 PM ECT FRI, SEP 24, 2021

THIS IS FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

SAM’S INTENSIFICATION RESUMES AS THE HURRICANE SLOWS ITS FORWARD MOTION

A TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. A TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT MEANS THAT, IN THIS CASE, A HURRICANE IS IN OUR MONITORED AREA. WATCHES AND WARNINGS ARE NOT REQUIRED AT THIS TIME BUT MAY BE NECESSARY IN THE NEXT 72 HOURS.

BASED ON CURRENT INFORMATION AND ANALYSIS, THE FORECAST TRACK OF HURRICANE SAM PLACES THE SYSTEM SUFFICIENTLY NORTH OF THE AREA TO SPARE THE ISLANDS TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND IMPACTS; AS A RESULT, THE SYSTEM POSES A VERY LOW THREAT TO THE ISLANDS AT THIS TIME. NOTWITHSTANDING, IT IS ALSO NECESSARY TO MENTION THAT GIVEN THE DYNAMIC NATURE OF TROPICAL CYCLONES, SHIFTS IN THE FORECAST TRACK ARE POSSIBLE WHICH COULD BRING THE SYSTEM CLOSER TO THE AREA AND RESULTING IN AN INCREASED THREAT OF TROPICAL CYCLONE IMPACTS TO THE ISLANDS. FOR THIS REASON, RESIDENTS AND INTERESTS IN THE LEEWARDS AND BVI ARE URGED TO CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF THIS POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS SYSTEM.

AT 500 PM, THE CENTER OF HURRICANE SAM WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 12.1 NORTH, LONGITUDE 44.8 WEST OR 1180 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF THE LEEWARDS AND 1380 MILES EAST SOUTHEAST OF THE BVI.

SAM IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST NEAR 12 MPH (19 KM/H) AND THIS MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE WITH A GRADUAL DECREASE IN FORWARD SPEED AND TURN TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST OVER THE WEEKEND.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE INCREASED TO NEAR 85 MPH (140 KM/H) WITH HIGHER GUSTS. RAPID INTENSIFICATION IS FORECAST OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS, AND SAM IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE ON SATURDAY

NO WATCHES OR WARNINGS AREA REQUIRED AT THIS TIME; HOWEVER RESIDENTS SHOULD GUARD AGAINST COMPLACENCY AND BE PREPARED TO ACTIVATE THEIR HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS PLANS IN THE EVENT THEY BECOME NECESSARY.

THE NEXT UPDATE WILL BE ISSUED AT 11 PM TONIGHT.

FORECASTER LENARD JOSIAH