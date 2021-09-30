Airline Subsidy Extended for Six Months

As of October 1st , 2021, the airline ticket subsidy will be extended to travel during a six-month period, to mid-April 2022, announced the Access Division today. The subsidy applies only during non-peak periods of:

i. October 1st to December 14, 2021, and;

ii. January 15th to February 28, 2022.

Therefore, the airline ticket subsidy will not be applicable during the peak periods of:

(a) December 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022, and;

(b) March 1 to April 14, 2022.

The subsidy amount will remain at XCD $170.00 per single journey.

Customers are therefore advised of this update regarding the airline ticket subsidy.