Pink Ribbon Charity Week is Here

The annual week of activities to bring awareness to breast cancer begins on Sunday, October 24 under the theme Inspiring Access to Mammogram Services.

An initiative of the Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc., the week opens with a church service at the Church of God of Prophecy in St. John’s at 9AM.

Later that evening at 8PM, bingo lovers are encouraged to join the team at Fishnet Bingo for a fun time to raise funds for the charity.

There are 30 prizes to win in addition to the $500 jackpot.

Activities continue with a focus on breast health awareness and mammography on Wednesday with the Talking Health show on ZJB Radio Montserrat at 3PM. Later that evening at 7PM cancer survivor Daphne Furlonge will host a panel discussion to continue the conversation on what women need to know about caring for their health. The programme will air live on ZJB and via Zoom.

Friday is Pink Day and business owners are encouraged to decorate with pink to bring awareness to the cause. Workers are encouraged to wear pink as well.

The annual charity walk will be held on Saturday, October 30 from the Lookout Community Centre. Registration begins at 4:15PM and the walk starts at 5PM. Everyone is encouraged to come out and walk to promote awareness. Men and boys are invited to come out wearing blue in support of prostate cancer.

At the end of the walk in Little Bay, a brief ceremony will be held with Hon. Parliamentary Secretary Veronica Dorsette-Hector as the featured speaker.

Sonia Charles, President of the charity, said the support of the people of Montserrat has not wavered in the 12 years of the annual initiative which raises funds for local women to access mammograms on Antigua.

Charles added that this year, Raymond Samuel of DR Diagnostics will offer 15 vouchers for men who join the walk to receive a 50% discount on a prostate test.

Nurse Brenda Daley, Vice President of the charity said on The Cultural Show with Rose Willock that although COVID-19 has hampered access to mammograms for the island, women are encouraged to continue to do self-breast exams monthly. She added that the mammogram services can still be accessed and invited women to get in touch with the charity if they have concerns about their breast care.

Charity officials acknowledge and are greatly appreciative of the many businesses and volunteers who support the Pink Ribbon Charity annual week of activities for breast cancer awareness. Special mention was made of Khaliyabeautybar.com who has sponsored the decorations and tokens for the end of walk event at the Little Bay Market.

Learn more about the week of activities and the charity by visiting them on Facebook @pinkribboncharity or on the web at prcmontserrat.com.

