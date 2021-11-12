No Local Cases of COVID-19, Ministry of Health Urges Viligance

While there are currently no active COVID-19 cases on island, Ministry of Health officials are asking residents to remain vigilant and to continue practicing the safety protocols.

In a brief statement released to the press Friday, the ministry said that while the zero active cases is cause for celebration “infections can be imported, despite the stringent border controls.”

There is a continued need for the ministry to strengthen and improve its pandemic response, the release noted. “…History shows imported cases of COVID-19 can occur at any given moment and can result in community outbreaks. Residents must therefore continue practicing hand hygiene, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.”

Unvaccinated residents are also encouraged to register for vaccination by contacting the St. John’s Health Centre at 491.5218. There is now an option to receive either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.