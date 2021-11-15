Enjoy a Hybrid #AFWLitFest This Week 

Whether you live in Montserrat or thousands of miles away you will have the opportunity to experience the 13th Alliouagana Festival of the Word.

The official dates are November 18th to 20, however, activities began on Monday the 15th under the theme Our Future, Our Stories.

Festival Coordinator, Nerissa Golden of Goldenmedia said she was delighted to be facilitating another exciting programme to celebrate our love for books and the people who create them.

The Public Library in Brades launched its week-long exhibition called Write Montserrat: A Literary Retrospective of Our Island’s Authors. The collection showcases the works of more than 40 local authors in a variety of genres.

On Monday at 7PM, the Good Night Montserrat series sponsored by the Governor’s Office began on Facebook and can also be seen on the Discover Montserrat YouTube channel.

“We invited book lovers to submit a video of themselves reading their favourite children’s stories. We have received submissions from around the world and are excited to share them with our fans,” Golden revealed.

Residents are encouraged to gather along the Carr’s Bay main road on Thursday, November 18 at 10AM for the Book Parade. This colourful street parade allows primary school children to bring their favourite storybook characters to life.

The Alphonsus “Arrow” Cassell Memorial Lecture will be aired on Friday evening on the festival’s Facebook page. Two engaging panel discussions make up the programme starting at 7:30PM.

The Saturday morning workshops begin online at 10AM and focus on various aspects of digital publishing from idea to final production and sales. These workshops are brought to you with the support of the Montserrat Public Library.

Books by eight Montserratian authors will be celebrated at the Saturday evening gala. Starting at 6PM at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, this elegant evening is a fundraising event and will highlight the new works of authors including Edwin L. Martin, Shirley Osborne, Norman Ryan and Jennifer Joseph.

The 13th annual Alliouagana Festival of the Word is sponsored by the Montserrat Arts Council, Goldenmedia, Governor’s Office, the Ministry of Education, Digicel, Montserrat Volcano Observatory, and Friends of AFW LitFest.

Follow the 2021 literary festival activities on Facebook at AFWLitFest or via #AFWLitFest.