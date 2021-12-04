Getting to Montserrat – Flight Schedules for December 2021 and March 2022

The Access Division has released an update on the flights between Montserrat Antigua for the December 2021 and March 2022 periods.

According to a statement, both Fly Montserrat and SVG Air, will be conducting their regular flight schedules throughout the period. The airlines will be operating a minimum of two flights per day, in the morning and afternoon, Monday through Sunday. However, pre-scheduled flights are dependent on passenger demand.

In addition to the regular carriers that service the island, WINAIR will be operating its Twin-Otter aircraft during both December 2021 and March 2022 and would be available to transport passengers along the Antigua – Montserrat – Antigua route, and a newly created St Maarten –Montserrat route.

The WINAIR schedule is as follows;

December 2021 Schedule

ANU – MNI – ANU – 8th & 14th

March 2022 Schedule

ANU – MNI – ANU – 3rd, 4th, 6th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 27th

SXM – MNI – 4th, 6th, 9th

MNI – SXM – 20th & 22nd

The current ticket subsidy will not apply during the peak periods of:

(a) December 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022, and;

(b) March 1 to April 14, 2022;

Customers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding the airline schedule for the holiday season.